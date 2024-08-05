From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Hedgerow Theatre approached Peter Reynolds and his Mauckingbird Theatre Company last year to co-produce an LGBTQ version of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “it felt like a no-brainer,” Reynolds said.

Hedgerow had the resources to support a 20-member cast. It also had the capacity to mount the production in the bucolic setting of its theater in Media, Pennsylvania. The theater, housed inside a former grist mill, is adjacent to a gently gurgling creek.

“This is such a beautiful place,” Reynolds said. “You see, as we’re sitting here, it just felt like such a great place to do ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream.’”

The co-production is pulling Mauckingbird Theatre out of a five-year nap.

The pandemic shutdown caused an existential crisis for many small theater companies such as Mauckingbird. Some of the organizations quickly pivoted to stay relevant by adapting to changing audience behaviors and funding streams. Others went dormant, opting to wait it out. Still, others quietly threw in the towel.

Mauckingbird had the advantage of being a small company with no payroll or overhead, and Reynolds has a full-time job teaching theater at Temple University. So it was easy to put the company on hold indefinitely.

“When you’re not doing it, you realize, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of work and we were doing it ourselves,’” he said. “Incredibly rewarding, but it was a real time of reflection: What is it we’re doing, and do we want to keep doing it?”

Reynolds said he was in no hurry to return from the pandemic pause.

The company, founded in 2008, had been staging LGBTQ-centered plays about twice a year until COVID hit. The last play was in September 2019 — Joshua Harmon’s “Significant Other,” followed by a cabaret with Dito van Reigersberg, also known as Martha Graham Cracker, in early 2020, “before the world shut down,” said Reynolds.

In the last few years, Reynolds relieved himself of the pressure of putting on a season, instead waiting for an opportunity to come knocking. He has been waiting patiently for the licensing to come available for the new gay version of the 1960 Tom Jones musical “Fantasticks.”

The offer from Hedgerow came at a time when Reynolds was ready to return from the pandemic. “This finally felt like the right time and the right collaboration to put our foot back in and hopefully return,” he said.