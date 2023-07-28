‘We’re in competition with the couch’: Philadelphia theater plots its future

The annual free performance of Shakespeare in Clark Park returns this week with the 1971 rock musical version of “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” which authors John Guare and Mel Shapiro based on the Shakespeare comedy.

Director Shamus McCarty leans into the musical’s roots, draping the performance in 1970s style.

“It’s like a full-on ’70s fantasy,” he said. “Nods to disco. We’ve got mylar curtains. Lots of fun, silky fabrics.”

McCarty also leans into the original play’s cross-dressing hijinks, as two women travel abroad disguised as men in order to search for their beloveds.

“In a country where gender expression is being actively attacked in legislation and in the public space, I think one of the ways we can fight that is to unapologetically present it as a norm, and as a thing to be celebrated,” McCarty said.

Visitors to Shakespeare in Clark Park outdoor production should not expect the scale of the 1971 Broadway show that won two Tony Awards, nor even the scale of previous Shakespeare in Clark Park productions they might have become familiar with.

Gone are the large-scale sets that once recreated an entire village or a crash-landed spaceship. Gone are the dozens of extras that used to fill the acreage of the park, the non-professional community members that, for example, once staged a fully choreographed battle for “Henry IV.”

“Two Gentlemen of Verona” is partially a concert performance with costumed performers singing on-book, and partially a staged musical with action and choreographed dance routines. There is no live band; the performers sing to pre-recorded music tracks.

McCarty said the production is intentionally scaled back as the company is in a transitional moment. Shakespeare in Clark Park’s longtime artistic director Kittson O’Neill, who spearheaded the company’s so-called Radical Community Engagement efforts, stepped down last year. McCarty has taken over that role as guest artistic director.

And, the money is not there anymore. Shakespeare in Clark Park is always free, so it gets no ticket revenue and relies on donated funds. Like theaters everywhere are experiencing, fewer dollars are coming in and plays cost more.

When the pandemic forcibly shut down theaters in 2020, the entire industry took a step back to consider how it operates. One determination was that cast and crew should be compensated appropriately. McCarty, facing a budget shortfall, decided to pay people what he could and ask them to work less.

“Our industry has seen a lot of people who have changed their own boundaries and parameters around work,” McCarty said. “I think audiences are going to be, like: ‘Oh, this feels different. This feels smaller.’ The reality is we couldn’t pay people more.”

Before the opening performance on Wednesday evening, McCarty made introductory remarks to set the audience’s expectations.

“We did this entire thing in about 30 hours of rehearsal,” he said. “So it looks a little bit different than Shakespeare in Clark Park has in the past.”

Shakespeare in Clark Park is not alone. Companies across the country are struggling to survive since the pandemic shutdown dealt a killing blow to the theater industry. In Philadelphia, theater companies are changing the way they operate to adjust to audiences who have not returned since the pandemic, and contributed funds are getting scarce.