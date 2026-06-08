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Philadelphia’s neighborhood resource hubs, which opened as a COVID-19 pandemic measure to increase access to free masks, test kits and hand sanitizer, will close June 17. Some locations also offer food distributions, naloxone, wellness screenings and other public health services.

Federal emergency pandemic relief funding that supported the four centers is expiring, but public health officials say the goal is to maintain services by moving hub operations to the city’s newer neighborhood community action centers.

However, some residents are fighting to keep the hubs, which are located within nearby wellness centers, health organizations and churches, where they are now.

The resource sites have supported people who continue to take precautions against COVID and other health threats, said Remy Campbell, who is an emergency room nurse and has a heart condition.

As a nurse who is frequently exposed to the virus and someone who is at a higher risk of COVID complications due to health issues, Campbell said they continue to mask and test frequently, “and it’s not totally unaffordable, but it’s also not free.”

Campbell discovered the resource hub at Bethany Baptist Church a couple years ago.

“They were giving out free tests and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ It changed my life so much,” they said.

Dismantling and moving these hubs could create a disruption in services for people who depend on them, Campbell said. Advocates are calling on the city to fund the current locations with other city dollars.

An online petition has garnered about 500 signatures as of June 5 in support of that action.

“What we’re trying to sell to the city on is the idea that, yes, this still matters even though now it’s going to come out of your pocket,” Campbell said. “And that’s what makes it hard. It was a magical service that fell from the sky, and the magic is going away. So, do we have the interest as a city to preserve it?”

If the hubs and services do need to move to the community action centers, which include 10 sites throughout Philly, Campbell said people want to see more communication and transparency from the city on how that will happen.

“What is the plan? We need to see a plan,” they said.