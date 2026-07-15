Trump administration replaces President’s House slavery exhibit in Philadelphia after months-long legal battle
The new exhibit, installed overnight, may effectively end the months-long legal fight, though advocates say they are exploring other legal avenues.
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The Trump administration has completed its overhaul of the President’s House Site on Independence Mall, installing a new exhibit that critics say softens George Washington’s role as an enslaver and shifts attention away from the nine people he held in bondage while living in Philadelphia.
Workers replaced the remaining exhibits overnight, possibly ending the fight that pitted the city of Philadelphia against the federal government over who controls the story told at the important historic site.
A panel that had been titled ”The Dirty Business of Slavery” has now been replaced by signage that reads ”Celebrating Independence Throughout the Years.”
Less than two weeks ago, a federal appeals court cleared the way for the National Park Service to replace the exhibit. The court concluded that Philadelphia had no legal authority to dictate interpretive content at the federally owned memorial after donating the site to the park service nearly two decades ago.
The new exhibit retains references to slavery and the nine people Washington enslaved while serving as president in Philadelphia, but it devotes significantly more space to the history of the executive mansion and the early presidency
It also softens George Washington’s views on slavery compared to the previous display.
“In 1774, Washington helped draft the Fairfax Resolves at Mount Vernon,” one panel reads. “These condemned the slave trade as ‘wicked,’ ‘cruel,’ and ‘unnatural’ and called for putting ‘an entire Stop’ to it. Over time, he became increasingly committed to the gradual abolition of slavery.”
The exhibit also notes that as president, Washington signed legislation that “both upheld and limited slavery,” including the Fugitive Slave Act, “passed by a veto-proof majority of Congress, which allowed slaveholders to recapture those who had escaped and penalized anyone who assisted them.”
“He also signed measures restricting slavery’s expansion, including the 1789 Northwest Ordinance, which banned slavery in the Northwest Territory, and the 1794 Slave Trade Act, which barred the participation of American ships in the transatlantic slave trade,” that panel reads.
The site originally opened in 2010 after years of archaeological research and community advocacy, focusing on the contradiction between the nation’s founding ideals and the fact that Washington enslaved people while living just steps from what is now the Liberty Bell.
The dispute began after President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to remove or revise exhibits deemed to “disparage” American history. National Park Service workers removed the President’s House exhibit in January, prompting an immediate lawsuit from the city and protests from historians, elected officials and community advocates.
Although a federal judge ordered the exhibit restored, the Trump administration appealed. The site remained partially restored for months while the case moved through the courts, leaving visitors during Philadelphia’s Fourth of July and semiquincentennial celebrations to encounter an incomplete exhibit as activists taped reproductions of the missing panels onto the walls and held public readings from the removed displays.
In an emailed statement, Mayor Cherelle Parker said that even though the signs have been replaced, “you cannot erase American history.”
She was also critical of the Trump administration’s overnight move to add the new signage. “It was allowed to do this by the decision of the federal court, but that it did so at night shows it understands this action is shameful, that it violates community trust. Which it is, and which it does. But the fight is not over, as we will continue the fight.”
The installation of the new exhibit may effectively end the legal fight, though advocates say they are continuing to explore additional legal options and plan to keep educating visitors about the original history the site was created to tell.
This story is developing and will be updated.
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