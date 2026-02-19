Trump Impact

Philadelphia’s slavery exhibit is being restored at the President’s House

The panels depict the lives of nine people enslaved by George Washington while he was president.

Workers restore panels to the slavery exhibits at the President's House Site on Independence Mall on Thursday. (Nick Kariuki/WHYY)
Trump Impact

Philadelphia’s slavery exhibit is being restored at the President’s House

The panels depict the lives of nine people enslaved by George Washington while he was president.

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Workers have begun restoring the slavery exhibit at the President’s House Site on Philadelphia’s Independence Mall, a day after a judge set a Friday deadline for the Trump administration to do so.

The administration on Wednesday night asked U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe for a stay on the injunction while its appeal is pending in the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

Rufe on Monday ordered that the panels be restored while a lawsuit over the removal proceeds. Rufe, a President George W. Bush appointee, compared the administration’s rationale for removing the exhibit to the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell’s “1984” — a dystopian novel about authoritarianism.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The panels, removed in January by the National Park Service, depict the lives of nine people enslaved by George Washington while he lived in Philadelphia as president.

The city of Philadelphia promptly sued the Interior Department and the Park Service over the removal.

Panels are restored to the slavery exhibits at the President's House Site on Independence Mall
Panels are restored to the slavery exhibits at the President's House Site on Independence Mall on Thursday. (Eric Nixon/WHYY)

Bill Rooney, a Chestnut Hill resident, was passing by when he saw the restoration underway.

“It feels like history being made again,” he said. “To have that history taken down is a step back. It wasn’t right.”

Jasmine Gutierrez, visiting from Lakeland, Florida, said she was explaining the ongoing changes at the site to her two children, ages 8 and 11. “Why would they take it?” she recalled them asking.

Gutierrez described the exhibit removal as “actively trying to erase history.” She said she wants her kids to know that they have a voice. “We can’t just sit back and do nothing.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Amid occasional applause from passersby, as workers restored the panels, an unnamed Park Service employee said, “It’s our honor.”

Mayor Cherelle Parker thanks National Park Service employees
Mayor Cherelle Parker thanks National Park Service employees for restoring the slavery exhibit to the President's House site on Independence Mall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Mayor Cherelle Parker, speaking at a Black history event at The Union League celebrating The Philadelphia Tribune, reminded the audience that “today, we celebrate the return of our history to the President’s House exhibit.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

  • Mayor Cherelle Parker thanks park services
    Mayor Cherelle Parker thanks park services for restoring the slavery exhibits at President's House Site on Thursday. (Eric Nixon/WHYY)
  • Workers restore panels to the slavery exhibits at the President's House Site
    Workers restore panels to the slavery exhibits at the President's House Site on Independence Mall on Thursday. (Nick Kariuki/WHYY)
  • Park Service workers receive occasional applause
    Park Service workers receive occasional applause and say "thank you." (Nick Kariuki/WHYY)
  • Workers restore panels to the slavery exhibits at the President's House Site on Independence Mall
    Workers restore panels to the slavery exhibits at the President's House Site on Independence Mall on Thursday. (Eric Nixon/WHYY)
  • Panels are restored to the slavery exhibits at the President's House Site
    Panels are restored to the slavery exhibits at the President's House Site on Independence Mall on Thursday. (Eric Nixon/WHYY)
  • Panels are restored to the slavery exhibits at the President's House Site on Independence Mall
    Panels are restored to the slavery exhibits at the President's House Site on Independence Mall on Thursday. (Eric Nixon/WHYY)
  • Workers restore panels to the slavery exhibits at the President's House Site
    Workers restore panels to the slavery exhibits at the President's House Site on Independence Mall on Thursday. (Nick Kariuki/WHYY)
  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Maria Pulcinella

Read more
Maria Pulcinella

About Meir Rinde

Meir Rinde is an investigative reporter at Billy Penn.

Read more
A headshot of Meir Rinde

About Nick Kariuki

Read more
Nick Kariuki headshot

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate