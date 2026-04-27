Pappert’s March 31 ruling had ordered the university to comply with an EEOC subpoena seeking information tied to an investigation into whether Jewish employees faced a hostile work environment based on religion. The court set a May 1 deadline for the Ivy League university.

Penn then filed an appeal, and the judge agreed to put a pause on his order as the appeals process plays out.

In a 12-page companion memorandum, Pappert continued to disagree with Penn’s position that the subpoena poses constitutional violations. He wrote that Penn had not shown a strong likelihood of winning on appeal and called the EEOC’s request “valid” as the agency investigates charges of discrimination.

“The EEOC’s subpoena seeks information relevant to the charge and the subpoena does not unduly burden Penn,” he wrote. “The subpoena also does not violate substantive due process or the First Amendment.”

However, Pappert found Penn narrowly showed the kind of irreparable harm that can justify a temporary stay, because any disclosure could not be fully undone if the appeals court later sides with the university. He also wrote that the EEOC has failed to show that a delay in receiving the records would cause the investigation significant harm.

The EEOC had argued that the records request was urgent as “memories fade, witnesses and victims may leave Penn and potential harassment may persist.” Pappert called those concerns “speculative,” writing that, “Nothing in the record supports these harms would come to fruition.”