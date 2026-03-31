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A federal judge has ordered the University of Pennsylvania to comply with a federal government subpoena demanding information on Jewish faculty, ostensibly part of an investigation into antisemitism on campus.

U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert said employees can refuse to take part in the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigation, but the agency “needs the opportunity to talk to them directly to learn if they have evidence of discrimination.”

Pappert, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, determined that the EEOC request fell within its authority to investigate workplace discrimination and that the agency is entitled to obtain relevant information for its inquiry. The investigation was opened in 2023 following complaints of antisemitism following the Oct. 7 attack.

Penn challenged the scope of the EEOC’s request, arguing that it was overly broad and raised legal and privacy concerns for students and staff. Jewish-oriented groups, including the American Academy of Jewish Research and the Jewish Law Students Association of the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, supported Penn on Tuesday.

Senior Regional Director Andrew Goretsky said ADL Philadelphia is still reviewing the decision but pointed to a November statement, saying it “shares the EEOC’s commitment to combating antisemitism and protecting Jewish employees from discrimination and harassment on college campuses and we appreciate that the EEOC has undertaken a number of critical investigations to help do just that.”