On Jan. 15., Spotlight PA observed a group of individuals touring the exterior of the facility. The transaction between the federal government and the previous owner was recorded Monday by the Berks County Recorder of Deeds.

“The County of Berks was informed this morning by the Recorder of Deeds about the purchase of the warehouse,” a county spokesperson said in a statement. “The County had no prior knowledge of the sale and has no information on the future plans for the property. The County refers all other inquiries to the Department of Homeland Security.”

A spokesperson for DHS did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

The potential push for an immigrant detention facility comes just a few years following the closure of the Berks County Family Center, which had the capacity to house up to 96 people. That ICE detention center shuttered in 2023 after local advocates led a years-long campaign to close it.