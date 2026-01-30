From two-bunk cells furnished only with a sink and toilet to standardized prison uniforms, U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Delaware, told WHYY News that she witnessed the “striking” realities of immigration enforcement detainees at Philadelphia’s Federal Detention Center during a congressional oversight visit Thursday.

“It was made clear every step of the way that the detainees in ICE custody are treated the same as federal prisoners,” Scanlon said, noting that most people detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement don’t have a criminal record.

“It’s as though you get pulled over for a traffic violation and you get sent to prison — before anyone adjudicates your case or anything else,” she said, alleging people are “having difficulty” obtaining legal, medical and translation services.

The Philadelphia ICE Field Office did not immediately respond to WHYY News’ request for comment.

Scanlon’s visit comes less than a month after Parady La, an Upper Darby resident and one of her constituents, died while in ICE custody after being detained and held at FDC Philadelphia.

“As with his family and the press and our office, we’ve been trying to get more information about the circumstances of his death, particularly as nationwide, we’re seeing a surge of deaths of people who are being detained by ICE,” Scanlon said.

Advocacy group Shut Down Detention said in a statement following La’s death that ICE detainees at FDC Philadelphia “have reported difficulties in receiving their medication for known medical conditions and how food and water are not given on a regular schedule.”

Parady La is the fourth person to die while in ICE custody at a Pennsylvania detention center since December 2023. According to ICE, 32 people died in the agency’s custody in 2025, making it the deadliest year since 2004.

In its statement on La’s death, ICE said it provides “comprehensive medical care” to detainees, and is “committed to ensuring that all those in custody reside in safe, secure and humane environments.”