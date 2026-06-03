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Philadelphia lawmakers have advanced legislation aimed at reducing the time it takes to resolve landlord-tenant disputes heard by the city’s Fair Housing Commission.

The bill would raise the stipend paid to commissioners for each hearing from $85 to $100, and increase the annual cap on those payments from $8,500 to $14,000. Backers say the bill is needed because the commission’s workload is expected to increase again in the new fiscal year, starting July 1.

That’s when new renter protections approved by City Council are expected to generate additional cases. The agency is projected to handle more than 700 cases in fiscal year 2027. During the current fiscal year, that total has surpassed 600. Before that, it eclipsed 500 cases.

“It’s just simple math. More hearings and meetings mean lower wait times for cases to be heard, more cases being closed and more Philadelphian’s rights protected,” said Councilmember Rue Landau, who introduced the legislation during Wednesday’s committee hearing.

Currently, the commission meets twice a week to hear cases stemming from a wide range of unfair rental practices.

Commissioners frequently hear cases centered on security deposits, rent increases and lease agreements. They also consider a variety of complaints involving tenants facing an eviction after complaining about housing conditions or asserting their rights.

The commission’s rulings are legally binding, and often save tenants from having to fight an eviction in court, an experience that can make it tougher for them to secure safe and affordable housing going forward. Even if they win, simply having an eviction filing on their record can be viewed as a red flag by a prospective landlord.

Recently, cases are taking longer to close, putting some tenants in limbo as they await the outcome. Increasingly, delays occur when too few commissioners are present to hear cases in real time. In those instances, commissioners review video of the hearing and related evidence later. This can add weeks to the process, which typically takes two to three months to complete.