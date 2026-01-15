Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The city’s affordable housing crisis is expected to remain a front-burner issue for lawmakers when Philadelphia City Council starts a new session next Thursday.

Lawmakers are expected to finalize the funding mechanics for Mayor Cherelle Parker’s $2 billion housing plan, consider a new tax abatement aimed at converting underused properties in struggling areas and revive bills focused on protecting renters from displacement and launching a new rental inspections program.

Here’s a look at some of what’s to come.

Getting H.O.M.E. ready for its rollout

Council spent most of last session debating the details of Parker’s Housing Opportunities Made Easy, or H.O.M.E., initiative. Lawmakers passed several pieces of legislation tied to the multifaceted effort to create and preserve 30,000 housing units. Most notably, a bill effectively authorized the city to borrow $800 million in bonds and a resolution containing the plan’s inaugural budget.

The resolution took center stage for months as lawmakers clashed with the Parker administration over which Philadelphia households should benefit most from H.O.M.E. during the plan’s first phase.

In the end, Council passed a budget amended to prioritize the city’s lowest-income renters and homeowners in what was considered a major victory for progressives.

The changes triggered amendments to the bond ordinance — the plan’s legislative centerpiece — that must now be approved by Council before the city can borrow the first tranche of funding for the initiative. The budget measure calls for $277 million but it’s unclear how much will be borrowed or when.

A final vote on the amended bond bill, which had to be updated to align with the amended budget measure, is expected during the first regular meeting of the session on Jan. 22.