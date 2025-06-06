Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia City Council has given initial approval to legislation crucial to Mayor Cherelle Parker’s $2 billion housing proposal, a multifaceted strategy rooted in creating and preserving 30,000 units of housing amid an ongoing crisis.

The bill, passed Thursday, essentially authorizes the city to borrow $800 million in bonds under a service agreement with the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority — dollars the administration hopes to pair with additional public funding and $1 billion in city land and assets.

Following hours of private negotiations, lawmakers also advanced four zoning bills drafted by the administration to help achieve its policy goals under the Housing Opportunities Made Easy, or H.O.M.E. initiative.

All five measures are now expected to pass during a final vote on June 12, Council’s last regular meeting before summer recess. That keeps intact Parker’s goal of having her signature housing plan approved in tandem with the city’s next budget, which must be passed by July 1.

Administration officials have insisted the H.O.M.E. proposal cannot wait given the great need for safe and affordable housing in Philadelphia, which remains the poorest big city in the country.

“We have a crisis and we want to address it now,” said Tiffany Thurman, Parker’s chief of staff, during a May budget hearing. “We don’t want to be paralyzed by inaction.”

Under the bond legislation, the $800 million would support more than two dozen programs, the majority of which already exist. The list includes programs that create and preserve housing, provide rental assistance for low-income renters, remove vacant and blighted properties and prevent homelessness, among other priorities.