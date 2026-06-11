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The Philadelphia Housing Authority may have to scale back its effort to add thousands of deeply affordable rentals to its portfolio.

That’s because the Trump administration wants to cap the country’s inventory of public housing units as part of the president’s “focus on limiting federal spending,” according to a memo released last month.

The budget proposal seeks to reset each housing authority’s “Faircloth limit,” the legal ceiling on how many public housing units an agency can operate with federal support.

Housing authorities would have until Oct. 1, 2027 to add units up to their current Faircloth limits before the new cap takes effect — if there’s a gap.

The request comes at a time when the demand for subsidized housing continues to outpace supply. The authority currently has roughly 40,000 individuals on its various waiting lists. It fears the administration’s proposal will hurt its ability to reduce that total amid an ongoing affordable housing crisis.

“That is very, very concerning,” PHA President Kelvin Jeremiah said.

Up against the clock

Currently, PHA can have roughly 21,000 subsidized rentals in its portfolio, a total set by Congress nearly 30 years ago. That means the federal government, through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is required to provide funding for that many units.

Prior to Jeremiah’s time at PHA, the agency lost around 7,000 units as it replaced high rises with lower-density buildings. Under the authority’s Opening Doors initiative, he is working to replace those homes.

The goal is to build 3,000 new units, and acquire 4,000 more on the private market to convert to public housing.

Launched in 2024, Opening Doors will also see PHA overhaul its stock of conventional public housing, the majority of which is more than 70 years old.

The initiative is expected to take a total of eight years to complete, making it extremely unlikely that the authority would be anywhere close to its current Faircloth limit before the Trump administration’s deadline took effect.

“I don’t believe we can get to that number by October,” Jeremiah said. “That’s a high, high order that I think is impractical.”