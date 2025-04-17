From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Housing Authority is set to play a major role in Mayor Cherelle Parker’s push to create and preserve 30,000 units of housing during her first term.

Under an ambitious plan of its own, PHA will remake its entire public housing portfolio while adding thousands more subsidized units through new construction projects and the acquisition of privately held properties.

In all, the housing authority plans to preserve, redevelop, build or acquire roughly 20,000 units over eight years — an estimated $6.3 billion investment amid a deepening affordable housing crisis. And it’s expected that all of these units will be counted under the Parker administration’s $2 billion housing proposal, dubbed the Housing Opportunities Made Easy, or H.O.M.E., initiative.

“PHA is coordinating and working in tandem with the Parker administration’s H.OM.E initiative that is addressing overall the city’s housing crisis,” said PHA President Kelvin Jeremiah during a recent news briefing at the authority’s North Philadelphia headquarters.

Jessie Lawrence, director of the city’s Department of Planning and Development, called PHA a “key partner” in the administration’s housing plan.

“However, in no way does PHA’s plans mean that the Parker administration is changing any of the programs, initiatives, and investments outlined in our proposed $2 billion H.O.M.E. housing plan,” Lawrence said in a statement.

The housing authority is calling its strategy the “Opening Doors” initiative. It was launched last January but was detailed for the first time Monday — about two months after the Parker administration formally launched the H.O.M.E. initiative, a multipronged proposal rooted in a promise made on the campaign trail.

Under PHA’s plan, the authority expects to spend $3.8 billion to modernize and redevelop roughly 13,000 units of conventional public housing, the majority of which is more than 70 years old. All of these units will also be converted to Section 8 housing, a designation that generally comes with more stable funding and helps ensure long-term affordability.

Jeremiah estimated that another $2.5 billion will be needed to build or acquire roughly 7,000 more units, bringing the grand total to about 20,000. PHA’s so-called “Faircloth Limit” — the number of public housing units for which the agency can receive capital and operating funds — sits just above 21,000 units.