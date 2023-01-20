The new plan, a collaboration with New York outfits L+M Development Partners and MSquared, is denser and significantly different from the project PHA announced in 2019. It’s also a departure from how the authority has approached the redevelopment of its high-rise public housing complexes.

For nearly 60 years, Westpark has been home to three high-rise apartment buildings. Two family towers and one senior tower. Initially, PHA’s plans called for the disposition or demolition of the family towers. Demolition, which had been the fate of most of the authority’s high rises, is now off the table along with selling the properties.

PHA, along with its partners, now plan to “gut rehab” all three high-rises. Jeremiah said the decision is financially driven, but also the right move as the city continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis. The original plan to sell also drew staunch political opposition from City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, one of the legislative body’s fiercest affordable housing advocates.

“If we were not to renovate those three buildings, we’ll lose 327 units,” Jeremiah said in an interview.

When the redevelopment is complete, the now-shuttered site will have a total of 1,000 units. The authority’s initial proposal called for around 650 units.

In addition to the towers, the site will be home to a brand new mid-rise building, which will be dedicated to senior living. Jeremiah said plans also call for dozens of new townhome-style units. More than 170 are expected to rise on a vacant city-owned lot that sits just beyond the complex’s current footprint.

Nearly 600 of the site’s units will be considered affordable to PHA residents. The rest will be a mix of market rate and workforce housing, a tier of housing that will be available to residents earning no more than 120% of the area median income. That translates to north of $126,000 for a family of four. AMI includes places outside of Philadelphia.

“We want to ensure that in areas where we’re seeing increasing housing costs, that PHA is there to maintain some level of affordability for folks who are low-income. And that’s what we’re doing here,” said Jeremiah.

The complex sits by swiftly gentrifying University City, not far from another affordable housing site that’s set for sale after the property’s owners decided not to renew their contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.