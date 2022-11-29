‘I’m just in survival mode’: UC Townhomes deadline looms as mother searches for affordable housing

The complex is now more than half empty, further adding to the pressure of relocating for remaining residents like Alexander.

“People are still feeling the crunch,” she said.

All tenants were offered a housing voucher after IBID decided in July 2021 to sell the valuable site that contains the blocklong complex at 40th and Market streets, potentially to a life sciences developer.

With the voucher, they can continue paying 30% of their adjusted monthly income in rent, with HUD covering the difference within set limits, whether the apartment is in Philadelphia or elsewhere in the country.

Alexander, who has a full-time job working with the city’s homeless population, has been searching for a new place since July.

She said finding landlords that are even willing to consider taking her voucher has been difficult.

She’s also determined to leave Philadelphia, adding another layer to her search because every housing authority has the discretion to adopt its own policies for its voucher program.

In Alexander’s case, that’s left her gearing up for a fight with the housing authority in the county where she wants to move.

She was recently told she and her now 17-year-old daughter would have to share a bedroom because they’re both women. That is unless Alexander can find a way to shell out hundreds more than the value of her voucher for a two-bedroom place.

“And the apartments are already small. Like my daughter is 5’7, 5’8, 200 pounds. I’m 5’10, 300 pounds. Where are we sharing a room at? I feel like we’re being penalized for having vouchers,” Alexander said.

Penalized for being low-income.

For wanting to leave Philadelphia.

The stress of it all has taken a toll on her, mentally and physically, she said, making it hard for her to even envision herself in a new apartment.

She’s found herself forgetting important appointments and having more frequent stomach issues related to her gastritis. For the first time in her life, Alexander has a prescription for sleeping pills — to help quiet her racing thoughts about finding a new place.

“It’s very, very, very, very, very, very overwhelming. Very frustrating. A lot of times it’s discouraging,” said Alexander, an active member of the Save the UC Townhomes Coalition.