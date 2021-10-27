Philly Council advances bill to stop demolition of University City Townhomes

A contested bill designed to preserve an affordable rental housing complex in West Philadelphia is one step closer to becoming law. City Council’s Committee on Rules approved the measure following a lengthy hearing on Tuesday.

Introduced by Councilmember Jamie Gauthier in late September, the bill would temporarily bar developers from demolishing the University City Townhomes, a 70-unit apartment complex that went up for sale this summer after the property owner decided not to renew its affordable housing contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The bill, backed by the Philadelphia City Planning Commission, would also rezone the land so that developers would be required to build some housing on the site and under its provisions, some of the units would have to be designated as affordable and available at rents below the market rate.

“Without immediate intervention, we will lose these very affordable homes forever. And for the second time in 50 years, it will come at the expense of working-class Black Philadelphians,” said Gauthier during the hearing.

The block-long complex on Market Street dates back to the early 1980s, and sits in the same swiftly gentrifying section of West Philadelphia that the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University call home. East of the complex, near 30th Street Station, Drexel University is partnering with Brandywine Realty Trust to develop a high-rise district of life science office and lab space as part of its Schuylkill Yards project.