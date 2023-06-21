‘We don’t have to be in jeopardy’: Philly gardeners cheer city deal to buy back liens

Under the deal announced Tuesday, the city agreed to buy back 91 of these liens — mainly in West, Southwest, and North Philly — for over $1.1 million.

“Community gardens aren’t luxuries, they have the potential to address serious needs like access to affordable healthy food, violence reduction, and community development,” said Mayor Jim Kenney in an emailed statement. “The City is committed to building thriving neighborhoods and enhancing the quality of life for all residents.”

Nearly half of the parcels covered by the deal are in Councilmember Jamie Gauthier’s West and Southwest Philly district.

“It’s huge,” she said. “We are securing these vital community spaces that provide respite, that provide food, that provide places for neighbors to connect. … We’re protecting them [from] development and we’re putting them in the rightful ownership of the folks who have been stewarding and tending this land for so long.”

But advocates say the 91 garden parcels are just a fraction of the total number of vacant lots with privately held liens that Philadelphians currently steward or use as outdoor recreational spaces. Staff in Councilmember Kendra Brooks’ office, working with community organizers, estimated last year that 400 to 500 of these lots are currently used as side yards.

Last spring, Brooks proposed adding $10 million to the city budget in order to buy back the liens on hundreds of properties — both community gardens and side yards — to eventually transfer to the Philadelphia Land Bank.

“There are a lot of lot stewards that are involved in our campaign that aren’t in this deal,” said Ryan Gittler-Muñiz, a Kensington resident and a land security volunteer at César Andreu Iglesias Community Garden. “This is really exciting — like, our garden land is being secured and some of our side yard stewards are also winning in this deal — but others aren’t. … We want to include everyone and we definitely want more.”

Diane Banks said the side yard next to her home in East Germantown has gone up for sheriff sale before, but it’s been too expensive for her to purchase. She continues to keep it clean, and said she wishes it could belong to her block.

“Let the kids in my block have some place to go,” she said.

This week’s deal does not mean gardeners automatically control the land. But staff in Councilmember Brooks’ office say they’re working with the city to develop a path to ownership, which could include the Philadelphia Land Bank acquiring the land, then transferring it to gardeners and community groups.

“Once we do that, the city will outright own those parcels and be able to transfer them to community ownership,” Gauthier said.