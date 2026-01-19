Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

When Jovian Patterson returned to Philadelphia in 2008 after six years away in the U.S. Navy, he found that the block where he’d grown up in the Kingsessing neighborhood had changed.

More of the rowhouses had been demolished and replaced by empty lots.

“It was a lot of trash, a lot of overgrown grass. It was just so much land out here,” Patterson remembered. “One of the first things I thought about was gentrification. Like, I knew what was going to happen here.”

So Patterson, who now lives in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood of West Philadelphia, teamed up with his childhood friend, Robert Haley, who remained in Kingsessing where the two had grown up. They decided to use that vacant land to benefit the community.

Now, Patterson and Haley run a small nonprofit called the Original American Foundation. They grow crops, plant trees and host community events on roughly two dozen vacant lots in a three-block area in Southwest Philly.

Last year, the organization took a significant step toward securing vacant land for community purposes: purchasing its first parcels from the Philadelphia Land Bank.

Free produce for neighbors

The Original American Foundation started growing food six years ago in just two raised garden beds, said Haley, who lives down the street from the garden.

At the time, Haley’s goal was to lower the cost of living for his neighbors and provide another option for fresh produce. The area has a single grocery store, supplemented by corner stores that Haley said “price gouge.”

“I wanted to make a small difference in that, with the two boxes,” he said. “I never dreamed that it would grow to be what it is now.”

The organization now grows food in dozens of raised beds built by Haley, a general contractor and woodworker. The organization plans to start growing seedlings in a new greenhouse in the coming months.

Last year, the organization delivered free bags of produce to several dozen households on the surrounding blocks, Haley said. Patterson, the organization’s executive director and lead gardener, said the group’s focus is on crops native to the Americas and culturally significant to neighbors.

“We grow everything from watermelons to elderberries to strawberries to collard greens,” Patterson said. “We do sweet potatoes, white potatoes, sorrel, ginger.”