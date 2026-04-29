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Haverford College President Wendy Raymond rejected on Wednesday a resolution from Students’ Council calling for the institution to convene a review committee to remove U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s name from the main library.

“At this time, and given the information that we have available to us, I do not believe this matter meets the threshold necessary to move forward with a committee,” Raymond wrote in a letter to Ben Fligelman and Sarah Weill-Jones, Students’ Council co-presidents.

Lutnick is Haverford College’s largest donor, having contributed more than $65 million to his alma mater over the years since graduating in 1983. Lutnick reportedly had lunch with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2012 on his private island.

“We’re deeply disappointed and disturbed that she has chosen to make this decision, particularly because convening a committee does not mean you’re making a decision one way or the other,” Weill-Jones told WHYY News. “It just means that we’re addressing the facts as a community to make an informed decision on the steps forward that we should take with naming our library.”

A spokesperson for the liberal arts college in Philadelphia’s suburbs declined to make a representative available for additional comment.

Lutnick’s Epstein ties upset Haverford students

In 2025, Lutnick had told the New York Post that he and his wife decided to “never be in the room with that disgusting person ever again” after a 2005 visit to his home.

The U.S. Department of Justice released millions of files Jan. 30 related to the conviction of Epstein. The documents included communication between Lutnick and Epstein about a boat trip.

In February, Lutnick confirmed that he and his family had lunch with Epstein on his private island in 2012 after Epstein’s initial 2008 conviction. However, he also insisted that he did not have any sort of relationship with Epstein. Lutnick’s admission was met with immediate backlash on Capitol Hill, as well as at Haverford.

Haverford College’s Students’ Council holds a plenary that gives students the opportunity to change the college as they see fit. Two students, Jay Huennekens and Ian Trask, introduced a resolution requesting the college convene a renaming review committee.

Students’ Council helped the resolution writers workshop their proposal, collaborating with the Haverford Survivor Collective and the Office of Health and Wellbeing, according to Weill-Jones. The students also met with Raymond. The plenary occurred March 29 and the resolution passed.

“I really want to emphasize how much work not just the two resolution writers put into this over a period of weeks and two or three months, but also how many other bodies were referred to in making this resolution, crafting it with as much care as possible,” Weill-Jones said.