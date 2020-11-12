For the past two weeks, students, faculty and campus employees at Haverford College were on strike against the actions of their president and dean, who co-wrote a letter telling students not to protest in Philadelphia in the wake of the Oct. 26 police killing of Walter Wallace Jr.

In the last week, their peers at Bryn Mawr College joined them.

Many students boycotted their classes. Some professors canceled classes in solidarity.

On Wednesday, Haverford organizers said their demands have been met by the college administration and the protests will end. At Bryn Mawr, meanwhile, they continue.

Haverford College officials agreed to pledge $75,000 toward renovations for the Black Cultural Center and committed to a full overhaul of the academic warning system, among dozens of other concessions.

Sparking outrage on the Haverford campus was an emailed letter to students after Wallace’s death, in which Haverford president Wendy Raymond and interim dean Joyce Bylander wrote, “Now is not the time to go to Philadelphia. Our fear is that for every righteous protester in the street, there are other actors afoot.” Joining a protest off campus “not only would not bring Walter Wallace back,” they wrote, “it could play into the hands of those who might seek to sow division and conflict especially in vulnerable communities.”