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WHYY and the Willingboro Community Development Corporation brought together more than 100 residents on Saturday for an afternoon of food, conversation and community building. At the Willingboro Library Park, adjacent to the Public Library, attendees met neighbors, connected with local organizations and shared barbecue from a local restaurant.

Strengthening community ties outside the newsroom

The barbecue was part of WHYY’s ongoing effort to deepen community connections in South and Central Jersey and across the region, said Sarah Glover, WHYY’s vice president of news and civic dialogue.

“Our news team is one of the most trusted news sources in the Delaware Valley,” Glover said. “How we build that trust with our audience is meeting them where they are. Our community engagement efforts are interwoven in our news operation.”

Patricia Lindsay-Harvey, president of the Willingboro Community Development Corporation Board of Directors, said the event created an opportunity for people to come together.

“This is a wonderful environment, and I’ve met a lot of people I didn’t even know,” she said. “We’re really appreciative that WHYY sees value in Willingboro and wanted to partner with us.”

The Willingboro CDC is a nonprofit organization that works to improve residents’ quality of life, by promoting engagement, economic development and sustainable initiatives that benefit people.

Youth leadership on display

During the event, the Conglomerate Performance squad, a team of about a dozen girls and young women, ages 6 to 18, delighted the crowd with a drill, majorette and step performance.

Ariel Grinnage, the squad’s coach and one of the choreographers, said the performers come from all over Burlington County.

“I love the youth, and I love my community,” Grinnage said. “My mother and I, we work on the team together. We decided to make it our mission not just to uplift the youth and uplift the community, because these children, they are our future.”

Willingboro Mayor Samantha Whitfield said the town values community engagement. “So this kind of event contributes to the sense of community that we are trying to nurture,” she said.

“Our neighbors can be outside, get together and connect, and they don’t have to spend a lot of money,” she said. “We appreciate the kind of a get-together on so many levels.”