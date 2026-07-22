Jersey Shore on a budget: Free beaches, affordable getaways and more
From free beaches to miniature golf and summer events, here's how families can enjoy the Jersey Shore without spending a fortune.
From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
With gas prices trending up, a Jersey Shore getaway is already expensive for families, and beach tag fees don’t make it easier.
Fortunately, several South Jersey beaches continue to remain free. From Atlantic City and Wildwood to quieter spots like Strathmere and Beesley’s Point, these beaches still make it easier to plan an affordable shore day.
Here’s a roundup of free beaches and budget-friendly activities for families.
Where are the free beaches in Atlantic and Cape May counties?
Affordable things to do down the shore
A free beach day can leave room in the budget for a few extra activities. Whether you’re looking to entertain younger kids, find healthy food options or extend your day into the evening, these options offer affordable ways to make the most of a trip to the shore.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.