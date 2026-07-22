New Jersey diaries: From shore towns to small towns

Jersey Shore on a budget: Free beaches, affordable getaways and more

From free beaches to miniature golf and summer events, here's how families can enjoy the Jersey Shore without spending a fortune.

    By
  • Rebecca Acevedo
    • July 22, 2026
A family walks along the boardwalk next to the beach.

Visitors stroll the seawall in North Wildwood near the free beach. (Greater Wildwoods Tourism and Improvement Development Authority)

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With gas prices trending up, a Jersey Shore getaway is already expensive for families, and beach tag fees don’t make it easier.

Fortunately, several South Jersey beaches continue to remain free. From Atlantic City and Wildwood to quieter spots like Strathmere and Beesley’s Point, these beaches still make it easier to plan an affordable shore day.

Here’s a roundup of free beaches and budget-friendly activities for families.

Aerial view of free beaches in Strathmere
Aerial view of free beaches in Strathmere. (Ted Kingston for Upper Township, NJ)

Where are the free beaches in Atlantic and Cape May counties?

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Fireworks over the boardwalk
Families can find a free fireworks display every Friday night in Wildwood. (Greater Wildwoods Tourism and Improvement Development Authority)

Affordable things to do down the shore

A free beach day can leave room in the budget for a few extra activities. Whether you’re looking to entertain younger kids, find healthy food options or extend your day into the evening, these options offer affordable ways to make the most of a trip to the shore.

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Many people on the beach on a sunny day.
Families can enjoy miles of free beaches in the Wildwoods. (Greater Wildwoods Tourism and Improvement Development Authority)

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