Jersey Shore on a budget: Free beaches, affordable getaways and more

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With gas prices trending up, a Jersey Shore getaway is already expensive for families, and beach tag fees don’t make it easier.

Fortunately, several South Jersey beaches continue to remain free. From Atlantic City and Wildwood to quieter spots like Strathmere and Beesley’s Point, these beaches still make it easier to plan an affordable shore day.

Here’s a roundup of free beaches and budget-friendly activities for families.

Where are the free beaches in Atlantic and Cape May counties?