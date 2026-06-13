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The Cape May County Zoo has a new red panda, and zoo officials hope the fuzzy newcomer will someday help secure the future of his species.

Wally, whose full name is Dr. Stephen Wallace, arrived in May from Zoo Knoxville and celebrated his first birthday June 3, according to zoo officials. Just a few feet away in a separate yard lives Ember, a female red panda that came to Cape May from New York’s Trevor Zoo in February 2026 and will turn 1 on June 16.

Zoo officials say the pair’s arrival is about more than introducing visitors to a cute new animal. They are part of a broader effort to protect the future of a species facing threats in the wild.

“It’s all about protecting the genetics for future generations,” said Kendra Verity, education department supervisor at the Cape May County Zoo. “The way I like to describe it is it’s almost like an insurance policy on their wild counterpart.”

An endangered species facing an uncertain future

Wally was named after the paleontologist who discovered fossils in Tennessee belonging to ancestors of the modern red pandas that now live in the eastern Himalayas. Today, red pandas are found in dense mountain forests stretching across Nepal, India, Bhutan, China and Myanmar, where they rely on bamboo for survival.

That habitat is disappearing. The species is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which estimates red panda populations have fallen by roughly half over the past 18 years. Experts consider habitat loss and fragmentation to be among the primary drivers of that continuing decline.

For Verity, the biggest threat facing the species is straightforward.

“Deforestation. So habitat loss,” she said. “Their environment is being threatened.”

The loss of forest habitat is especially challenging because red pandas are arboreal animals that spend most of their lives in trees. Their wrists can rotate nearly 180 degrees, helping them climb and descend trees with ease. Sharp claws help them grip branches, and scent glands in their paws allow them to leave scent marks that help them communicate and identify territory.

“They would really only come down to the ground to use the bathroom and then they want to be up in the trees,” Verity said.