Delaware

Clifford Brown Jazz Festival

Where : Rodney Square, 1000 Market St., Wilmington, Del.

: Rodney Square, 1000 Market St., Wilmington, Del. When : Sunday, Aug. 2 – Saturday, Aug. 8

: Sunday, Aug. 2 – Saturday, Aug. 8 How much: Free

Wilmington’s Clifford Brown Jazz Festival returns, honoring the city’s beloved trumpet genius. Launched in 1989 as a modest outdoor gathering, the festival is now the largest free jazz festival on the East Coast. The 2026 edition continues that legacy with a mix of contemporary and regional stars. Ledisi, The Baylor Project, Marcus Miller, Sheila E. and the E Train, Jonathan Butler and Terri Lynn Carrington are all scheduled to perform.

‘Network’ Re-release

Where : The Screening Room at 1313, 1313 N. Market St.

: The Screening Room at 1313, 1313 N. Market St. When : Friday, July 31 – Tuesday, Aug. 4

: Friday, July 31 – Tuesday, Aug. 4 How much: $8.50 – $12.50

One of the most iconic speeches in movie history happened in the 1976 movie, “Network.” Peter Finch would win a posthumous Oscar for playing newscaster Howard Beale, whose “I’m mad as hell and I can’t take it anymore” declaration cemented his place in movie history. Directed by Sidney Lumet and written by Paddy Chayefsky, the movie is more relevant than ever 50 years later, from its commentary on the rise of corporate influence in news to the transition of media from a source of credibility to a part of the attention economy. The film’s re-release comes to Wilmington for a short run.

New Jersey

The Chicks

Where : Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.

: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. When : Friday, July 31, 8 p.m.

: Friday, July 31, 8 p.m. How much: $153 and up

The Chicks, with members Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer, first gained national attention in the late ‘90s with a sound that blended multiple genres, becoming the darlings of country pop. Their extensive catalog includes hits like “Wide Open Spaces,” “Cowboy Take Me Away” and “Not Ready to Make Nice.” But in 2003, criticizing then- President George W. Bush led to industry backlash and reduced airplay. Then, their 2006 album “Taking the Long Way” sold over 2 million copies, restoring their sales and reputation. In 2020, they officially dropped “Dixie” from their name, a change that reflected the negative historical associations tied to the term. They bring their 10-city tour to Atlantic City this weekend.

Special events

Zoo Done It?

Without A Cue Productions and the Philadelphia Zoo are collaborating to bring an immersive mystery-theater production to the zoo, transforming it into the scene of a fictional animal heist. Set in 1926, the story centers on the arrival of a rare Tasmanian tiger from the London Zoo, but the animal disappears prior to delivery. Participants take on the role of detectives, following clues, questioning suspicious characters and interacting with live performers to solve the case.

Festivals

Free Fest

Where : Philadelphia Navy Yard, 4747 N. Broad St.

: Philadelphia Navy Yard, 4747 N. Broad St. When : Saturday, Aug. 1, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 1, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free

Three years ago, rapper Freeway envisioned a festival in his South Philadelphia community. Through his nonprofit Freedom Thinkers Inc., in partnership with City Council President Kenyatta Johnson, it happened. It continues this year with performances, local vendors, career resources, health screenings and wellness services for residents of all ages. Known for his work with State Property and collaborations with artists including Jay-Z, Freeway continues his evolution as a community advocate. He performs at the event’s finale concert at 4 p.m.

Peach Festival

Where : 100 Peddlers Village, Lahaska, Pa.

: 100 Peddlers Village, Lahaska, Pa. When : Saturday, Aug. 1, Sunday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 1, Sunday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

It’s National Peach Month, so what better time to celebrate than at the annual summer event highlighting one of the season’s favorite fruits? The festival features fresh peaches from The Peach Truck, peach desserts and other peachy treats from local vendors and restaurants, along with artisan markets, lawn games and live performances. The family-friendly event also includes face-painting, a petting zoo and ax-throwing.

Sweet Corn Festival

When we say something’s corny, it’s usually not a good thing. But at this event, that’s kinda the whole point. The ticketed festival features fresh sweet corn, corn-themed activities, live music, line dancing, games, food vendors and farm experiences, including a corn pit, barrel cart rides and a petting zoo. New for 2026: A child-friendly fire truck with water play and the chance to wear some firefighting gear.

2nd Street Festival

Where : Second Street from Spring Garden to Girard Ave.

: Second Street from Spring Garden to Girard Ave. When : Sunday, Aug. 2, noon – 10 p.m.

: Sunday, Aug. 2, noon – 10 p.m. How much: Free, pay-as-you-go

The 2nd Street Festival returns to Northern Liberties with a full day of live music, food, shopping and community programming. Activities include street performances, concerts across multiple stages and opportunities to explore the shops and businesses along the Second Street corridor. This year loosely complements America’s 250th birthday celebration with a special kid-friendly activity and performances by Philly Girls Jump and the West Powelton Drumline.

Freedom Now Fest

Where : Lancaster Ave. between 38th and 40th streets

: Lancaster Ave. between 38th and 40th streets When : Sunday, Aug. 2, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

: Sunday, Aug. 2, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

In 1965, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his Freedom Now speech at 40th Street and Lancaster on his Freedom Now Rally Tour. Last year, an organizing committee commemorated the event with a festival in conjunction with the speech’s 60th anniversary. That went over so well, it’s now becoming an annual tradition. Expect live music, spoken word performances from local artists, food vendors, a marketplace of Black-owned businesses and nonprofit organizations, and community programming.

ACANA Festival

Where : Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. When : Sunday, Aug. 2, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Sunday, Aug. 2, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free

Part of PECO’s annual Multicultural Series, which celebrates different cultures at festivals throughout the summer, the ACANA Fest focuses on the African diaspora. Organized by the African Cultural Alliance of North America Inc., the festival features live performances, African dishes and drinks and culturally diverse vendors. Founded in 2007 as a neighborhood celebration in Southwest Philadelphia, home to many African immigrants, the ACANA Fest has evolved into one of the Delaware Valley’s largest showcases of African culture.

Arts and culture

Yo Adrienne Improv Festival

Now in its second year, the independent festival brings together over 30 teams, more than 100 performers and multiple styles of improvisational theater to Philadelphia for three days of performances and workshops. Created by Philadelphia-based improvisers Sam Miller, Dominick Arp, Renata Rabinovich and Kiran Pandey, the festival was developed to showcase the city’s independent comedy scene while connecting local performers with improvisers from around the country. The festival’s name is a nod to the Adrienne Theater, where it takes place, and the famous “Yo, Adrian!” line from “Rocky.”

Shakespeare in Clark Park – ‘Hamlet’

Where : Bowl of Clark Park, 4300 – 4398 Baltimore Ave

: Bowl of Clark Park, 4300 – 4398 Baltimore Ave When : Through Sunday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m.

: Through Sunday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m. How much: Free, donations encouraged

Shakespeare in Clark Park returns for its 21st season with a new production of “Hamlet,” created in collaboration with Revolution Shakespeare. This adaptation reimagines Shakespeare’s classic tragedy by featuring four actors sharing the role of Hamlet. Adapted by Tai Verley and Cassandra Alexander, directed by Shamus, this rendition also combines professional performers with a community ensemble. Read more about the production here.

Open House at Small House

Performing arts company Small House Productions, which champions Black creatives, hosts a welcome reception at its Germantown location. There, they will introduce their leadership and new company members for the 2026-27 season. They will also share plans for their first foray into film and introduce their children’s literacy initiative. Naturally, there will be time and space for networking.

Kids

PECO Free First Sunday Family Day

Where : Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Sunday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Sunday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free with registration

Kids should have their own regularly scheduled cultural events, something the Barnes has championed via their First Sunday Family Days. This month’s theme, Beats with Heart, features performances from the Steve Weiss Mallet Festival, including jazz vibraphonist Tony Miceli with a youth percussion ensemble. The program also includes hands-on art activities, Fleisher Art Memorial’s ColorWheels, an in-house scavenger hunt, portrait sketching with artist Mark Loughney and family storytime with poet and storyteller Leslie D. Hamilton. Pro tip: Register as soon as the link goes live at 10 a.m. today; this fills up fast.

Food and drink

Dirty Rocks x Fringe Bar Cocktail Competition

Nine local bartenders will compete to be the city’s best mixologist, with the crowd deciding the last bartender standing. Participating bartenders include representatives from Philly bars and hospitality brands such as Com.Unity, R&D, Static, Trestle Inn, Philly Craft Ice, Known Associates, Fringe Bar, Drams by Damian and Soufiane at The Morris. In addition to the cocktail competition, the event includes a DJ, food, a raffle and an ice luge, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the KB Foundation, a local youth mentoring organization.

Night Out on 9th: Night Market

Where : 900 and 1000 blocks of South Street

: 900 and 1000 blocks of South Street When : Friday, July 31, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Friday, July 31, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The city’s latest Night Market brings an evening of community programming, local vendors, food, music and activities to South Street. Expect the usual market activities, including vendors, live entertainment and neighborhood businesses showcasing their wares, along with family-friendly activities, games and community resource booths. Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, the Philadelphia Union’s IBX Kicking Challenge and the Philadelphia Water Department’s Water Bar will be on-site as well.

Comedy

Lisa Ann Walter

Where : Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St.

: Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St. When : Sunday, Aug. 2, 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 3, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 7:15 p.m.

: Sunday, Aug. 2, 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 3, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 7:15 p.m. How much: $43.99 and up

If you’re a fan of “Abbott Elementary,” you know her best as passionate teacher Melissa Schemmenti on ABC’s Emmy-nominated hit series. But Lisa Ann Walter’s career includes decades as a writer, producer and TV and film actress. Before her “Abbott” days, the Silver Spring, Maryland native spent years performing stand-up and appearing in movies including “The Parent Trap,” “Bruce Almighty,” “Shall We Dance,” “War of the Worlds” and “Killers.” She’s in Philly for a series of stand-up shows through early next week.

Music

PJ Morton: Saturday Night Sunday Morning Tour

Six-time Grammy Award winner and 22-time nominee known for his solo work, his role as keyboardist for Maroon 5, and collaborations with artists including Stevie Wonder, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Nas and Jon Batiste, PJ Morton brings his Saturday Night Sunday Morning Tour to Philadelphia. The double album explores R&B and soul on “Saturday Night,” and gospel influences on “Sunday Morning.”

Buddy Guy

Buddy Guy celebrates his 90th year with a special concert honoring one of the most influential figures in blues history. The legendary guitarist and singer, joined by Australian blues guitarist Taj Farrant, brings a career spanning more than seven decades to the stage. A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and nine-time Grammy Award winner, Buddy Guy helped shape the sound of electric blues with his powerful playing style, emotional performances and connection to the Chicago blues tradition. His influence can be heard in generations of rock and blues musicians, including Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan. Last year, he appeared in Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” giving a new audience a chance to recognize his many gifts.

Dinner Party featuring Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin & Robert Glasper with Mononeon and Digable Planets

Where : Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St.

: Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. When : Sunday, Aug. 2, 6 p.m.

: Sunday, Aug. 2, 6 p.m. How much: $78.46

It’s a Dinner Party, but the only food it serves is for the soul. The multigenre supergroup of saxophonist Kamasi Washington, pianist Robert Glasper and rapper/singer/producer Terrace Martin, known for his work with Kendrick Lamar, joined forces and has so far released three albums. Their latest is “Watchu Bringing?,” which is coming on Aug. 7. They’re in Philly — in a concert originally scheduled for an outdoor venue in King of Prussia — on their current tour. If that wasn’t enough of a feast, they’re bringing Grammy-winning hip-hop group Digable Planets and bassist MonoNeon, known for his innovative approach to funk, soul and experimental music.