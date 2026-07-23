Delaware

This is Delaware: An Arts Celebration for DE250

Where : Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lake View Drive, Selbyville, Del.

: Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lake View Drive, Selbyville, Del. When : Saturday, July 5, 7 p.m.

: Saturday, July 5, 7 p.m. How much: Free

Delaware celebrates the nation’s 250th anniversary through a multigenre arts program that brings together music, spoken word, dance and cultural storytelling. Spoken word artist G. Dash Jones is the host, with performers including the Southern Delaware Orchestra with local artists Makeda Hampton and Jonathan Whitney performing selections from Mark Hagerty’s “The United Sounds of America.” A newly commissioned work, “Coastal Delaware Suite” by Brian Cox, was inspired by Lewes, Rehoboth, Dewey and Bethany Beach. The program also includes a cultural presentation from the Nanticoke Indian Tribe.

New Jersey

Shakira: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

Where : Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.

: Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. When : Saturday, July 25, 8:30 p.m.

: Saturday, July 25, 8:30 p.m. How much: $96.85 and up

Fresh from the FIFA World Cup stage, Shakira brings her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour to South Jersey. The Colombian singer-songwriter, whose career stretches from her “Pies Descalzos” breakthrough in the mid-’90s to global hits like “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Waka Waka,” moved back into the cultural zeitgeist with recent singles like “Algo Tú” with Beéle and “Choka Choka” with Anitta, along with the World Cup anthem “Dai Dai” alongside Burna Boy. Her latest album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” — her first in seven years — earned a Grammy for best Latin pop album.

Ne-Yo & Akon: Nights Like This Tour 2026

Where : Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J.

: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J. When : Saturday, July 25, 8 p.m.

: Saturday, July 25, 8 p.m. How much: $133.50 and up

Ne-Yo and Akon built their reputation with two strong catalogs that helped define R&B and pop in the early 2000s. The global tour, which stops in Camden this Saturday, spans dozens of cities across North America and Europe. Grammy-winning Ne-Yo, who put out a steady stream of hits including “So Sick” and “Miss Independent,” released his latest album, “Highway 79,” earlier this year. Akon’s crossover singles include “Locked Up,” “Lonely” and “Smack That.” His latest release, “Beautiful Day,” came out in April. As has been the norm on multiple joint tours recently, this is a shared-stage experience, moving between both artists’ sets.

Train: Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere Tour

Where : Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J.

: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J. When : Sunday, July 26, 6:45 p.m.

: Sunday, July 26, 6:45 p.m. How much: $26 and up

Train celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, honoring a career that’s carried the band from late-’90s breakthrough to multi-platinum mainstay. Fronted by Pat Monahan, the group has stacked Grammy wins, including best rock song for “Drops of Jupiter,” and a run of hits like “Hey, Soul Sister,” “Meet Virginia” and “Drive By.” Their most recent album, “AM Gold,” came out in 2022. Since then, they’ve done projects with artists like Jewel and REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin. They’re heading to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Sunday.

Special Events

International Congress of Mathematicians

Where : Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St.

: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St. When : Thursday, July 23 – Thursday, July 30

: Thursday, July 23 – Thursday, July 30 How much: Events open to the public are free

Whether you enjoy it or not, math is responsible for many of the things we rely on most. This year, Philadelphia is host to this major mathematics gathering, which brings researchers and thinkers together for talks, panels and presentations focused on new developments in the field. While the conference is geared toward academics and mathematics professionals, there are several free events open to the public, including a math festival, along with talks, performances, films and hands-on activities.

Philadelphia Dance Day

Where : Philly Dance Fitness, 1923 Chestnut St.

: Philly Dance Fitness, 1923 Chestnut St. When : Saturday, July 25, 9:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., showcase starts at 7:30 p.m.

: Saturday, July 25, 9:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., showcase starts at 7:30 p.m. How much: Workshops are free, showcase $10

This annual celebration pays homage to multiple forms of dance, offering free, back-to-back workshops in various disciplines including hip-hop, salsa, swing, ballroom and more, all led by local instructors and open to everyone with no pre-registration required. Participants can move from class to class throughout the day, rotating partners in social dance sessions in an encouraging and inclusive environment. The day concludes with an evening showcase featuring live performances from regional dance companies and artists.

Franklin Square 20th Birthday Celebration

Where : Franklin Square, 200 N. Sixth St.

: Franklin Square, 200 N. Sixth St. When : Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m. – noon

: Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m. – noon How much: Free

The green space, playground and events venue hosts a 20th birthday party with appearances by a Benjamin Franklin reenactor and free cupcakes, crafts, games and music. Kids have a choice of activities with entertainer YoYo, including giant bubbles, hands-on play, temporary tattoos and a scavenger hunt tied to the ongoing Chinese Lantern Festival. The celebration coincides with National Carousel Day, which includes a buy-one-get-one-free carousel ride along with access to attractions like mini golf and the fountain show.

Wine & Culture Fest 2026

Where : Bok Building, 1901 S. Ninth St.

: Bok Building, 1901 S. Ninth St. When : Saturday, July 25, various tiers starting at 10:30 a.m., ending at 11 p.m.

: Saturday, July 25, various tiers starting at 10:30 a.m., ending at 11 p.m. How much: $29.57 and up

It’s the best kind of summer school, built around wine, food, music and conversation. The fest unfolds with masterclasses led by major vineyards, including Jackson Family Wines, Sandeman and Angel’s Envy, with guided tastings, panels and a fireside chat featuring singer/songwriter Jade Novah and sommelier Tahiirah Habibi. The evening panel, hosted by Tashira Halyard, shifts to food with Chef Chaz Brown, Chef Nana Araba Wilmot and Felicia Wilson, followed by the Roots, Identity, Culture, Experience, or R.I.C.E., culinary experience.

Arts and culture

‘The Notebook’

It started as a book, but the movie adaptation of “The Notebook” is likely the one that sticks with you. The 2004 film starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling joined the pantheon of great movie love stories despite its tearjerking premise. The stage adaptation is stopping in Philly as part of Ensemble Arts’ Broadway series, giving the decades-spanning love story of Allie and Noah a musical accompaniment. Featuring a score by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter, the successful 2024 Broadway run is followed by its North American tour.

Mini MINI Art Show Opening

Where : At My House, 760 S. Fourth St.

: At My House, 760 S. Fourth St. When : Friday, July 24, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Friday, July 24, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free

Does size really matter? In this exhibition, it definitely does. The Mini MINI Art Show returns with more than 30 local artists working across painting, sculpture, prints, fiber and mixed media to create works that are 1 1/2 inches or smaller. It’s shrunk since last year, where the dimensions were 3 inches by 3 inches. The opening reception is part of Queen Village’s Fourth Friday, where the neighborhood stays open late, giving visitors a chance to meet participating artists, explore the tiny works up close and partake in a themed selection of adult beverages.

Voices in Power: A Poetry Open Mic Experience

Where : City Winery, 990 Filbert St.

: City Winery, 990 Filbert St. When : Sunday, July 26, 7 p.m.

: Sunday, July 26, 7 p.m. How much: $36 and up

Poetry takes center stage at an evening dedicated to spoken word, storytelling and creative expression. Founded by Luis Marrero, the Voices in Power event in Philly brings together established poets and emerging voices, covering subjects that include personal narratives, social commentary and contemporary life. Along with featured poets, the open mic invites audience members to join the show. A DJ and live painter will also be there to create an artsy vibe.

Jewish America 250

Where : Kahal Kadosh Mikveh Israel, 44 N. Fourth St.

: Kahal Kadosh Mikveh Israel, 44 N. Fourth St. When : Sunday, July 26, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: Sunday, July 26, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: $59.47 and up

Jewish organizations, small businesses, artists and cultural groups are coming together for a day of connection, conversation and celebration in conjunction with America’s 250th birthday. Organized by Congregation Mikveh Israel, the event features local vendors, food and opportunities to engage directly with community institutions representing Jewish life in Philadelphia. It takes place indoors and outdoors, connecting Jewish culture to its larger experience in the American landscape.

Kids

Family Art Day: Firstival

Where : Pennsylvania Academy Of the Fine Arts, 118-128 N. Broad St.

: Pennsylvania Academy Of the Fine Arts, 118-128 N. Broad St. When : Saturday, July 25, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

: Saturday, July 25, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. How much: Pay-as-you-wish

As part of Philadelphia’s citywide 52 Weeks of Firsts celebration, the day offers families the opportunity to experience one of the country’s oldest art institutions through interactive programming, make-and-take art projects and museum exploration. Founded in 1805, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts is the first art education institution in the U.S.

Food and drink

Queen Village Restaurant Week

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Friday, July 24 – Sunday, Aug. 9 (no Saturdays)

: Friday, July 24 – Sunday, Aug. 9 (no Saturdays) How much: Various prices

Queen Village Restaurant Week returns for its third year with more than 20 participating restaurants offering prix fixe menus. Lunch options come in at $25 or less, while dinner menus range from $40 to $60, incorporating everything from casual eateries to full-service restaurants at steep discounts. Participating spots include neighborhood faves like Famous 4th Street Delicatessen, Cry Baby Pasta, Tattooed Mom and Mahalo Hawaiian BBQ, underscoring the neighborhood’s eclectic food offerings.

Music

Anthony Hamilton, Joe and Jon B.

Where : Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive

: Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive When : Thursday, July 23, 7 p.m.

: Thursday, July 23, 7 p.m. How much: $79.50 and up

It’s date night, even if your date is your bestie. Crooners Anthony Hamilton, Joe Thomas and Jon B. are headed to the Dell, bringing their smooth R&B love songs to the stage. Expect each of these crooners to belt out their biggest hits, whether it’s Hamilton’s “Charlene,” Jon B’s “They Don’t Know” or Joe’s “I Wanna Know.” It’s rumored that whenever soulful headliner Hamilton sings, pots of collard greens start spontaneously cooking. We can’t confirm that, but don’t be surprised.

Jill Scott: To Whom This May Concern Tour

Where : The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.

: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St. When : Four shows, starting on Friday, July 24, through Wednesday, July 29, 7:30 p.m.

: Four shows, starting on Friday, July 24, through Wednesday, July 29, 7:30 p.m. How much: $146 and up

Jill Scott brings her To Whom This May Concern tour home to The Met Philly in support of her sixth studio album, her first in over a decade. It features collaborations with artists including homegirl Tierra Whack, JID and Too Short, with production from DJ Premier and Trombone Shorty. On stage, expect a setlist with new music like “Be Great” and “The Math” along with her signature songs, “A Long Walk,” “He Loves Me” and “Golden.” Freebird and Sol Chyld are expected to open for Scott at each show.

Make The World Better Concert Weekend

Where : Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive

: Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive When : Friday, July 24, Saturday, July 25, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, July 24, Saturday, July 25, 7:30 p.m. How much: $30 and up, weekend pass starts at $60

It’s not just a concert; it’s a chance to help the city’s parks, playgrounds and rec centers. Former Philadelphia Eagle Connor Barwin founded the Make the World Better Foundation back in 2013 to solidify his commitment to the city. Though he’s originally from Michigan, he stayed with the Eagles after his playing days to become the team’s head of football development and strategy. The 2026 MTWB concert lineup opens with Pavement, the influential ’90s alternative rock band, and continues with Philadelphia native Kurt Vile & The Violators, along with performances from the Ratboys, They Are Gutting A Body of Water and Twisted Teens.

‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ with the Philadelphia Orchestra

Where : The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When : Friday, July 24, 8 p.m.

: Friday, July 24, 8 p.m. How much: $43 and up

The Philadelphia Orchestra brings John Williams’ Oscar-nominated score to life as the film plays on three oversized screens. In this concert/screening, relive Luke Skywalker’s journey, the mystery of the force, and one of the most celebrated chapters in the “Star Wars” saga while hearing themes like “The Imperial March” played. Bring a blanket, pack a picnic and make new memories under the stars.

Dominique Thomas Presents ‘Welcome To Strong Island’

Where : The Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Ave.

: The Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Ave. When : Sunday, July 26, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

: Sunday, July 26, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. How much: $20, $25 at the door

Percussionist Dominique “Dom” Thomas, whose credits include work with John Legend, Jill Scott, The Roots and Alicia Keys, celebrates the release of his album, “Welcome to Strong Island,” with a live performance with some of his talented friends. A Long Island, New York native with deep ties to Philadelphia’s music scene, Thomas will be joined by vocalist Lady Alma, saxophonist Hiruy Tirfe and singer/songwriter Fabian Akilles. Along with live sets, the night also features the soundscapes of DJ Nil.

Up Next

South Philly resident Adam Wodka wants to see who the best parallel parker in Philly is, so he’s hosting a competition. If squeezing into the city’s tightest spots while a bunch of angry drivers honk behind you is your specialty, this is your chance to shine. We’re saddened that no one from Philly has yet set the Guinness World Record — yes, it’s a thing — but who knows? This could help make it happen. Potential contestants have until Aug. 15 to apply.