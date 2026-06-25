World Cup matches in Philly, Noah Kahan in concert, Kidchella and more in this week’s ‘Things To Do’

Delaware

‘The Cher Show’

Where : Clear Space Theatre Company, 20 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach, Del.

: Clear Space Theatre Company, 20 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach, Del. When : Through Thursday, Aug. 27

: Through Thursday, Aug. 27 How much: $41.50

In her 80 years, there have been many versions of Cher. The show dedicated to her life showcases all of them, from The Babe to The Lady to The Star. Built as a jukebox musical with a book by Rick Elice, the show traces Cher’s journey from a poor kid with big dreams to a global icon, using the hits that defined each era of her extraordinary life. It covers her trajectory from “The Sonny and Cher Show” with then-husband Sonny Bono, to an unlikely Oscar-winning actress and hitmaker who is the only solo recording artist to score a No. 1 hit in seven consecutive decades.

New Jersey

‘SoccerFest26 at the Camden Waterfront’

Where : Wiggins Waterfront Park, 2 Riverside Drive, Camden, N.J.

: Wiggins Waterfront Park, 2 Riverside Drive, Camden, N.J. When : Thursday, June 25 – Saturday, June 27

: Thursday, June 25 – Saturday, June 27 How much: Free, RSVP required

Tap into the energy of the FIFA World Cup without leaving South Jersey. Taking over Wiggins Waterfront Park for three days, this festival transforms the riverfront into an international watch party, complete with giant screens showing matches from around the world. Add a marketplace of local vendors and youth soccer clinics led by Rutgers-Camden athletes. Live performances from local acts, including CraVed, Matt Cappy and Tara Hendricks, are the musical accompaniment.

XTU Anniversary Show

Where : Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J.

: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J. When : Saturday, June 27, 7 p.m.

: Saturday, June 27, 7 p.m. How much: $42 and up

Country station 92.5 XTU’s anniversary show features Nashville hitmaker Hardy, who’s not just succeeded in his own right as a genre-blending country, rock and hip-hop star, he’s also penned No. 1 hits for major country artists like Morgan Wallen. His latest project, “COUNTRY! COUNTRY!” — and its expanded “COUNTRY! COUNTRY! COUNTRY!” edition — fuels his current tour that kicked off earlier this year. The Camden stop includes rising stars Muscadine Bloodline and McCoy Moore.

Special events

Festivals Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, June 28

: Through Sunday, June 28 How much: Free – $33.85

No matter what else is going on in Philly over a summer weekend, you can always count on a few festivals. There are more than half a dozen on the calendar. Our picks are below:

Friday Night Lights

Live music, local craft beverages and scenic views combine for a concert/social gathering usually themed “Music Without Walls.” But this year, the annual event moves into the Lenfest Center to protect the local bird habitat. The Flying Komorowski Brothers headline with opening act Madisun Bailey, alongside locally crafted cider, wine, beer and seasonal food options from onsite food trucks. Optional stargazing with several of the area’s astronomy clubs is part of the offerings.

Bucks/Mont Pride Fest

Where : Abington Art Center, 515 Meetinghouse Road. Jenkintown, Pa.

: Abington Art Center, 515 Meetinghouse Road. Jenkintown, Pa. When : Sunday, June 28, noon – 5 p.m.

: Sunday, June 28, noon – 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

At this annual suburban Pride celebration, DJ Trish sets the tone with an all-day dance party. The Liz Keough Orchestra delivers a mix of jazz and theatrics, while the Anna Crusis Women’s Choir offers choral performances rooted in activism. The program also features performances from Philly Cheer Elite, the Philadelphia Suns and vocalist Rayshard, along with a meet-and-greet with drag performer Mandy Mango. Inside the center, attendees can also take part in artist-led workshops and “make and take” activities.

Africatown Diaspora Festival

Where : Woodland Avenue from 59th to 66th streets

: Woodland Avenue from 59th to 66th streets When : Sunday, June 28, noon – 8 p.m.

: Sunday, June 28, noon – 8 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The vibrant community known as Africatown boasts over 100 different cultures in the heart of Southwest Philly. The free, daylong festival brings together live music and cultural performances that reflect the food and rhythms of Africa, the Caribbean and the African American experience, alongside a marketplace with artisan vendors selling cultural goods. The fest will be extra celebratory if the Ghana Black Stars can get a victory over Croatia on Saturday at the Philadelphia stadium. If you don’t come for soccer watching, come for the food, which will showcase several cultural traditions, and/or the family-friendly activities and live music.

Arts and culture

Basil Biggs

Where : The Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St.

: The Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St. When : Friday, June 26, 7 p.m., Saturday, June 27, 2 p.m., 7 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2 p.m.

: Friday, June 26, 7 p.m., Saturday, June 27, 2 p.m., 7 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2 p.m. How much: $2 – $26

The What Now Arts Fest brings acclaimed playwright, actor and professor Anna Deavere Smith back to the stage with a new work that blends history, performance and documentary storytelling. Known for thought-provoking pieces like “Fires in the Mirror” and “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” she has spent decades turning interviews and archival research into powerful theater. In this commissioned work, she draws from her family lineage and the life of her great-great-grandfather, Basil Biggs.

Note: Check out WHYY’s Peter Crimmins’ reporting for more on Smith’s inspiration behind the project.

What Now Arts Festival Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Thursday, July 2

: Through Thursday, July 2 How much: Various prices

The inaugural arts festival has added to the already rich cultural tapestry of Philadelphia with a series of unique events, productions and performances. The fest’s last weekend offers more provocative works, including those featured below.

The Sound of History: Second show added by popular demand from performers Laurin Talese and Zeek Burse.

The Poet’s Press: Ursula Rucker and Yolanda Wisher oversee a gathering of poets responding to current events.

Kea & the Ark: Multimedia performance honoring the late activist Kea Tawana.

Blacktronika: Iconic Philly DJ King Britt does a series of performances, workshops and discussions at multiple venues.

Revival!: Artist Rashid Zakat performs a multimedia show that includes workshops and a party.

A Conversation with Cory Doctorow

Author, journalist and tech activist Cory Doctorow’s newest release, “The Reverse Centaur’s Guide to Life After AI,” takes a look at how artificial intelligence is reshaping work and society. His book covers “reverse centaurs,” i.e., people forced to keep pace with machines rather than being enhanced by them. With a career spanning bestselling novels, journalism and advocacy work, Doctorow is known for making complex tech issues accessible. The discussion with Philly-based writer and consultant David Williams, author of “A Short Distance Ahead” on Substack, is followed by a Q&A and book signing.

Alexander Graham Bell’s Centennial Telephone 150th Celebration

Where : Fairmount Park Horticultural Center, 100 N. Horticultural Drive.

: Fairmount Park Horticultural Center, 100 N. Horticultural Drive. When : Thursday, June 25, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: Thursday, June 25, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: $22.11

Without the work of Alexander Graham Bell, communication would have remained in the Dark Ages. In 1895, encouraged by his girlfriend, he presented his telephone patent at the Centennial World’s Fair, thus changing the course of human history. Celebrate the 150th anniversary of his achievement with historian Shawl Lobree, whose upcoming book details Bell’s and Thomas Edison’s competition for telephone supremacy.

‘Just Us’

On the eve of the nation’s 250th birthday, The Barnes Foundation’s newest exhibition considers past, present and future American experiences through the perspective of artists impacted by the justice system. The exhibition spotlights original works created by artists housed at State Correctional Institution Phoenix, or SCI, one of Pennsylvania’s maximum-security prisons, alongside members of Mural Arts Philadelphia’s Rec Crew. The participating artists worked through a collaborative process that included studio sessions at Second State Press, classes inside the Barnes, and direct engagement with educators and curators who visited the prison to connect with incarcerated artists.

Philly Fairy Festival

Whimsy is sorely needed in our modern, technology-centered world. That’s where the Schuylkill Center stepped in, transforming its trails into a family-friendly fantasy world for the second annual fest. Guests are invited to wander the Fairytale Trail, create handmade fairy houses or engage with zones like the Alchemist’s Guild and Court of Food. The Indecorous Theatre, City Circle Labyrinths and the Great Fairy Games bring storytelling, movement and playful challenges to life, blending live performance with interactive fun.

Kids

Kidchella

Where : Smith Memorial Playground, 3500 Reservoir Drive, East Fairmount Park

: Smith Memorial Playground, 3500 Reservoir Drive, East Fairmount Park When : Saturday, June 26, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Saturday, June 26, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free

You might not have made it to Coachella or even The Roots Picnic, but your kids can get to Kidchella, a free annual festival. Indulge the little one’s creative ‘fits — we envision sparkly Converses and a lot of fringe as possible wardrobe choices — as they make core memories at the concert. A lineup of performers, including Philly-band Interminable, DJ and cultural curator Courtnee Owens, Brazilian-born percussionist Dendê Macêdo and the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, will perform. And just like the grown folks’ fests, there’s more, including hands-on art stations, interactive play zones, food vendors, giveaways and wellness activations, concluding with a fireworks display.

Food and drink

Brews & Bites 2026

A food and beer fest on a historic estate sounds fun, especially when the weather is cooperating. Pennsbury Manor is the reconstructed country estate of William Penn, the founder of the Pennsylvania colony. Set on the Delaware River, it’s open for tours that provide a look into the 17th century. This weekend, take advantage of the verdant scenery and river views while indulging in the offerings from local breweries, including Ashlynn Distillery, Aristaeus Craft Brewing Company, Chaddsford Winery and Vault Brewing Company, along with live music and food trucks on site.

Wellness

‘The Reset: An Electro-Acoustic Sound Journey’

Created and led by singer and sound healer Davin Youngs, this unique wellness experience combines improvisational vocals, live looping, crystal singing bowls, tuning forks and electronic textures for relaxation and reflection. Youngs has brought “The Reset” to The Kennedy Center and Chicago’s Orchestra Hall, among other major stages, while also working as a voice coach and meditation teacher. If you value immersive programming that encourages stillness and connection, this is the place for you.

Pro tip: You’ll need to bring a yoga mat, pillow and a blanket.

Sports

FIFA World Cup

Where : “Philadelphia Stadium” aka Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way

: “Philadelphia Stadium” aka Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way When : Through Saturday, July 4

: Through Saturday, July 4 How much: Various prices, tickets are limited and expensive, but can be purchased via FIFA and resellers.

Unless you’ve been in a coma the last few weeks, you already know that the FIFA World Cup is in Philadelphia. The soccer tournament has been described as 10 times the size of the Super Bowl, and if you’ve been out and around the city, you understand why. From the Fan Fest to the matches themselves, the world has come to the City of Brotherly Love to celebrate sport. Here’s a comprehensive guide to the event, with matches between Curaçao and Côte d’Ivoire, and Croatia and Ghana scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, respectively. You can watch for free at the FIFA Fan Festival, which goes on whether there’s a match in Philly or not through Sunday, July 19.

Music

Noah Kahan: ‘The Great Divide’ tour

A two-time Grammy nominee, Noah Kahan has steadily built a following through songs like “Stick Season” to his latest work. His fourth studio album, “The Great Divide,” was released in April, with the contemplative single “Porch Light” resonating with listeners. The Great Divide Tour heads to stadiums after Kahan’s high-profile appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and the Grammy Awards. The tour hits Citizens Bank Park this weekend, where Gigi Perez opens for Kahan.

‘The Wizard of Oz in Concert’

Where : Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Friday, June 26, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 27, 2 p.m.

: Friday, June 26, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 27, 2 p.m. How much: $49.28 and up

There’s no place like home when The Philadelphia Orchestra presents “The Wizard of Oz in Concert,” pairing the beloved 1939 classic with a live orchestral performance as the film plays on screen. The story of Dorothy’s journey from Kansas to the fantasy land of Oz has been part of the lexicon for almost a century, earning new fans each generation due to its timeless themes. Experience it all over again and/or bring someone who’ll benefit from being introduced to it for the first time.

Big Freedia: Big Freedom Tour

Where : Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St.

: Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St. When : Friday, June 26, 8:30 p.m.

: Friday, June 26, 8:30 p.m. How much: $35.41

What a way to conclude Pride Month! New Orleans bounce queen Big Freedia has spent decades pushing her high-energy, call-and-response sound from NOLA to the global stage, from her own hits to high-profile collaborations with artists including Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and Drake’s “Nice For What.” Her 2026 EP “Released At Last” was created with the late producer SOPHIE, following Freedia’s 2025 gospel-tinged project, “Pressing Onward,” which was recorded after the death of her longtime partner. The Big Freedom Tour stops in Philly on its multi-city run.

America250 Concerts Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, June 28

: Through Sunday, June 28 How much: Free

Philly’s vibrant music scene is enhanced this weekend by a series of America250 concerts that include some homegrown favorites. Eve, who made her “Tiny Desk” debut this week, headlines the Celebration of Black Music at the Dell Music Center tonight, along with Grammy-winning singer Mya. On Saturday, local band Tommy Conwell & The Young Rumblers perform on the waterfront Saturday night, with a fireworks display afterward, and on Sunday, the annual Gospel On Independence concert features Kirk Franklin and a tribute to longtime radio personality Patty Jackson.

Wale with Smino: ‘Everything is A Lot’ tour

Rapper Wale and multi-hyphenate Smino join forces this summer for “Everything Is a Lot… The Tour,” heading to The Fillmore as part of a 22-city North American run. Washington D.C. native Wale dropped his eighth studio album “Everything Is a Lot” last year with collabos including Leon Thomas and Ty Dolla $ign. Singer/rapper/songwriter Smino, who hails from St. Louis, but grew up in Chicago, is following up on the success of his 2022 project, “Luv 4 Rent” by dropping several new singles including his latest “Gotta Be Us (The People),” a collaboration with Momo Boyd, Trevor Jackson, Luke Borchelt, Sadie Rose Van and The Virginia Commonwealth University Black Awakening Choir.

River Roads Festival

Founded by singer-songwriter Dar Williams, the folk, Americana and indie music fest is part of the Rising Sun Presents suburban summer concert series. This year’s lineup includes 10,000 Maniacs, Billy Bragg, Shawn Colvin, Susan Werner, Miko Marks and Amythyst Kiah. Like most outdoor music fests of this caliber, it comes with food trucks, craft beverages and plenty of space to lay down a blanket and vibe out to your faves.