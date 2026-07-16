Delaware

Taj Mahal and The Mountain Blues Band

Blues legend Taj Mahal, now in his 80s, has combined Caribbean and African rhythms, folk and jazz in a way few artists ever have. Over the course of his career, he’s earned five Grammy Awards, 16 nominations, an induction into the Blues Hall of Fame and a 2025 Recording Academy lifetime achievement distinction. He recently released new music, including his rendition of the Son House classic “Death Letter Blues” and the album “Time.” Backed by his longtime collaborators the Phantom Blues Band, Taj Mahal heads to Wilmington’s Grand Opera House this weekend.

New Jersey

An evening with Patty Griffin and Kathleen Edwards

Where : Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, N.J.

: Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, N.J. When : Friday, July 17 at 8 p.m.

: Friday, July 17 at 8 p.m. How much: $49 – $99

Two powerhouse voices in folk/Americana come together for an intimate night of songwriting and storytelling at the Scottish Rite Auditorium. Two-time Grammy Award–winning singer-songwriter Patty Griffin’s career spans more than two decades, including her most recent release, “Crown of Roses.” Sharing the stage is Canadian-born alt-country musician Kathleen Edwards, whose latest album “Billionaire” came out last year.

Special Events

Rico Rico Fiesta

Where : The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.

: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa. When : Friday, July 17 – Sunday, July 19

: Friday, July 17 – Sunday, July 19 How much: $13.78 – $48.05

It’s a celebration of all things Latin that feels more like a three-day block party. More than 80 food vendors are serving everything from tacos and arepas, while the entertainment lineup includes live DJs, samba parades, dance workshops and the ever-popular lucha libre wrestling. The 2026 edition includes performances by Elijah Delgado, Henao and Lower East Salsa. Interactive activities like a Bad Bunny look-alike contest and a hot pepper eating challenge are also offered along with family-friendly activities, including a petting zoo and a dog show. ¡Arriba!

Lancaster Avenue Jazz and Arts Festival

Where : Saunders Park, 300-50 Saunders Ave.

: Saunders Park, 300-50 Saunders Ave. When : Saturday, July 18, noon – 7 p.m.

: Saturday, July 18, noon – 7 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The annual free festival celebrates 20 years with performances by saxophonist and vocalist Camille Thurman, performing with the Darrell Green Quartet, and regional talent including Justin Bowden, Glenn Bryan & Friends and Black Tie Entertainment Group: Equinox. Beyond the music, the community festival includes local vendors, artisans and family-friendly programming, which also includes a tribute to jazz legend John Coltrane.

All Love Block Party

Where : Fourth District Container Village, 4862-70 Parkside Ave.

: Fourth District Container Village, 4862-70 Parkside Ave. When : Saturday, July 18, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Saturday, July 18, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: $20 before July 17, $25 after, $30 includes ticket to afterparty

Now in its ninth year, the annual event has grown into one of the city’s top independent music and arts festivals, drawing crowds for a full day of DJs and live performances by a diverse group of local and regional artists. This year’s DJs include Killsing, Sibby Liv, DJ Jayhood, DJ Illmatiq, Foxy Nora, Play Cousins and Wavelength. Performers include Neptune XXI, The Rhythm Section w/ TreWay and Leighdy Morris. The official afterparty goes down at Liberty Point.

Diplo’s Run Club

Where : Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way

: Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way When : Saturday, July 18, 8:30 a.m. race start, Diplo post-run show starts at 10:30 a.m.

: Saturday, July 18, 8:30 a.m. race start, Diplo post-run show starts at 10:30 a.m. How much: $52 – $189

Grammy-winning DJ and super-producer Diplo built his career in Philadelphia, graduating from Temple University as he developed a following. He’s also a fitness buff who conceived the run as a way to share his passion with others. The event blends a community 5K with a post-race party, bringing people together to hit the pavement and then celebrate afterward. The Philly edition features sets from legendary hip-hop producer DJ Premier and Diplo himself.

Wheels & Wine Car Show

Where : Penn’s Wood Winery, 124 Beaver Valley Rd., Chadds Ford, Pa.

: Penn’s Wood Winery, 124 Beaver Valley Rd., Chadds Ford, Pa. When : Saturday, July 18, noon – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, July 18, noon – 4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go, $5 parking in advance recommended, $10 at the door as spots last

If your idea of a good time is sipping on local wine while seeing all the beautifully restored automobiles your community has to offer, well, you’ve found your weekend destination. Penns Woods Winery’s Wheels & Wine Car Show showcases an impressive collection of vintage, classic, antique and luxury sports cars from owners in the area. Wine is available by the glass or bottle along with locally sourced beer and cider, artisan vendors, food trucks and live music from Greg Jones. You can also vote for your favorite cars in the people’s choice, most unique, best custom/modified car and kid’s pick categories.

The Philly Vintage Flea

Where : 2300 Arena, 2300 S. Swanson St.

: 2300 Arena, 2300 S. Swanson St. When : Saturday, July 18, noon – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, July 18, noon – 4 p.m. How much: $12.51

Billed as Philadelphia’s biggest vintage clothing event, the market brings together a curated group of sellers offering everything from retro streetwear and designer finds to rare accessories, collectible denim and one-of-a-kind pieces spanning decades. Whether you’re hunting for a ’70s statement piece, a ’90s throwback or historic streetwear brands, the high of making an unexpected discovery is the best part.

Arts and culture

Summer Festival 2016: ‘The Little Prince’

Where : Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad St.

: Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad St. When : Through Sunday, July 19

: Through Sunday, July 19 How much: $50 and up

Originally produced in Philadelphia in 2019, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s version of “The Little Prince,” a full-length work inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s classic tale, was a win for critics and audiences, highlighted by its original score by composer Peter Salem performed live. It returns for a weeklong limited run as part of Ballet X’s Summer Series.

PlayPenn’s 2026 New Play Development Conference

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Friday, July 17 – Sunday, Aug. 2

: Friday, July 17 – Sunday, Aug. 2 How much: Various prices

Get a literal glimpse behind the curtain at this gathering of playwrights, actors, directors and theater creators for a celebration of new works and the creative process behind bringing stories to the stage. The 2026 conference, themed “Democracy in Action,” explores the role of storytelling through readings, workshops, artist exchanges and community events. There are conversations with acclaimed playwrights, including Pulitzer Prize winner Eboni Booth, solo performances, writing workshops and opportunities to engage directly with the artists shaping the future of theater.

‘You Stretched Diagonally Across It: Contemporary Tapestry’

Where : Fabric Workshop and Museum, 1214 Arch St.

: Fabric Workshop and Museum, 1214 Arch St. When : Thursday, July 16 – Sunday, Jan. 3

: Thursday, July 16 – Sunday, Jan. 3 How much: Free, suggested donation $10

This new exhibition, organized by curator Su Wu, gives a centuries-old art form a present-day showcase with contemporary artists who are redefining tapestry through unique materials, techniques and storytelling. The exhibition features works by 25 artists, including Diedrick Brackens, Melissa Cody, Kiki Smith and Ed Ruscha, who expand weaving beyond the traditional presentation into sculpture, design and fine art.

Miscellaneous roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, July 19

: Through Sunday, July 19 How much: Free and up

Philly’s summer has been overflowing with one of the city’s busiest schedules. Here’s a roundup of some weekend events that defy easy categorization.

Kids

Harry Potter Drone Art Show

Harry Potter fans of all ages obviously appreciate magic. Inspired by the blockbuster films, the immersive experience features 1,200 synchronized drones creating aerial images of significant characters, symbols and moments from the series. A live electric violinist plays along, recreating the soundtracks. And if you know anything about the Potter universe, you know the show comes with the opportunity to purchase themed merch, including hats, scarves and even a branded beer.

Food and drink

University City Dining Days

Where : Multiple restaurants

: Multiple restaurants When : Thursday, July 16 – Sunday, July 26

: Thursday, July 16 – Sunday, July 26 How much: $20, $30, $40 pre-fixe lunch and dinner

University City doesn’t get mentioned as much as it should among Philly’s culinary destinations, and that’s a shame. The neighborhood has its fair share of eateries in various cuisines that offer tasty food and cozy ambience. The annual dining promotion allows for exploration of some of the area’s most popular restaurants without having to dig too deep into your wallet. The “3 Courses, 3 Prices” promotion features specially created prix fixe three-course lunch and dinner menus at $20, $30 and $40 price points, so now’s the time to make reservations.

Wicked Gluten-Free Expo

Where : The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.

: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa. When : Saturday, July 18,10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, July 18,10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: $27.50, kids 5 and under, free

For some people, gluten-free food is not just an option, it’s a necessity. Celiac disease is a disorder that makes gluten not just indigestible but dangerous. Let’s face it, taste is often sacrificed for health. But that’s not the case at this expo, which features more than 100 booths showcasing gluten-free bakeries, brands, restaurants and specialty food makers offering everything from cookies, breads, pasta, pizza crusts and desserts. It’s also a safe space for the gluten-free community, with opportunities to learn more about celiac-friendly products and the small businesses that develop them.

Philly Foodie and Fireworks Festival

Where : Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack, 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Chester, Pa.

: Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack, 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Chester, Pa. When : Saturday, July 18, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: Saturday, July 18, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: $12.99, kids 10 and under free

A special celebration honoring America’s 250th anniversary, the outdoor festival features more than 100 food vendors, food trucks and local food and drink purveyors alongside a beer garden, a vendor market including antiques and more. The entertainment lineup features two stages of live performances, including regional favorites, party bands and live DJs. There’s also a car show, and despite the location, it’s a family-friendly event with activities for kids. Oh, and there’s fireworks.

Summer Ale Festival

Set across the Philadelphia Zoo’s 42-acre campus, the festival features more than 100 beers, ciders, seltzers, mead, spirits and nonalcoholic options from breweries and beverage makers throughout the region, along with local food trucks to complement the beverage offerings. The night’s soundtrack comes from Philly-based performers Nik Greeley and the Operators, Echo Kid, and Moonroof. The venue comes with a bonus: the chance to experience the zoo’s nocturnal animal population and check out what they do, or don’t do, in the evening hours. One of them is Mommy, the Galapagos tortoise who’s been living at the zoo since 1932. Oh, the stories she could tell, if she could talk.

Music

Kem & Tamia

Where : Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr.

: Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr. When : Thursday, July 16, 8 p.m. (rescheduled from 7 p.m. due to the excessive heat warning)

: Thursday, July 16, 8 p.m. (rescheduled from 7 p.m. due to the excessive heat warning) How much: $79.50 – $134.50

R&B reigns at the Dell Music Center, and this summer’s no different. Grammy-nominated singer and Detroit native Kem is known for sultry hits like “Love Calls” and “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” while Tamia has built a three-decade career highlighted anchored by power ballads like “You Put a Move on My Heart” and “Stranger In My House.” The two artists share a Detroit connection. Tamia met her husband, former NBA player and Detroit Pistons star Grant Hill, when Anita Baker set them up on a blind date. Baker’s matchmaking skills must be stellar as the couple celebrates their 27th anniversary this month. They join forces tonight at the Dell.

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire

Where : Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St.

: Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St. When : Thursday, July 16, 7:30 p.m.

: Thursday, July 16, 7:30 p.m. How much: $37 and up

This is not just a concert, it’s a chance to experience living history. Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and four-time Grammy Award winner, Lionel Richie first rose to global fame as the frontman and main songwriter for Commodores before launching a solo career in the ‘80s, generating massive hits including “All Night Long,” “Hello” and “Endless Love.” Nine-time Grammy winners Earth, Wind & Fire are members of both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Their hits, including “September,” “Shining Star” and “Let’s Groove,” inspired generations of artists from Prince and Beyoncé to Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. Questlove directed an HBO documentary on the group that debuted in June.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue: Let’s Go Get ‘Em Tour

Where : The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St.

: The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St. When : Friday, July 17, 8 p.m.

: Friday, July 17, 8 p.m. How much: $70

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue bring the unmistakable spirit of New Orleans to the Philly stage. A Grammy-winning artist, he has earned acclaim for a unique combination of traditional jazz and contemporary grooves. With his longtime band Orleans Avenue, Shorty has collaborated with artists including Lenny Kravitz, Foo Fighters, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. His latest album, “Lifted,” came out in 2022.

Death Cab For Cutie: I Built You A Tower World Tour

Where : The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When : Friday, July 17, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, July 17, 7:30 p.m. How much: $30 and up

One of the most influential alternative bands of the past two decades comes to Philly for its first show in four years. Formed in Washington state in the late ‘90s and led by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard, the band helped define the sound of 2000s indie rock with critically acclaimed albums like “Transatlanticism” and “Plans.” Songs like “I Will Follow You Into the Dark,” “Soul Meets Body” and “The Sound of Settling” have influenced everyone from indie newcomers to mainstream alternative acts. The band is touring in support of its latest release, “I Built You a Tower,” its first with indie ANTI-Records after more than two decades with Atlantic. Joining the tour is Philadelphia’s own Grammy-nominated indie rock artist Japanese Breakfast.

Third Annual Philly Youth Music Fest

Where : Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. When : Sunday, July 19, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Sunday, July 19, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

Created by Beyond the Bars, a nonprofit dedicated to using music as a tool for youth development, the annual festival features more than 150 young performers representing diverse neighborhoods and musical styles. The celebration includes multiple stages of live performances, interactive music and arts workshops, community resources, and family-friendly activities designed to give aspiring artists a platform while connecting audiences with organizations that support Philadelphia’s youth.

Songs of Welcome: Concert for Immigrant Aid

Where : The Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Ave.

: The Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Ave. When : Sunday, July 19, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Sunday, July 19, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: $20

Created as a benefit concert for The Welcome Project, an organization providing legal aid and support services to immigrants in Philadelphia and the surrounding region, this concert brings over a dozen Philadelphia artists together. Confirmed performers include Dan May, Laura Mann, Cliff Hillis, Liz Miller, Michael Spear Duo, Honey Spot Boulevard, Scotti Mann, Gene Smith Band and others.