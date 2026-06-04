Delaware

For Delia With Love: Hometown Premiere and Indie Horror Film Festival

Where : West Side Creative Club, 610 N. Union St.

: West Side Creative Club, 610 N. Union St. When : Saturday, June 6, 5:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

: Saturday, June 6, 5:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

Wilmington-based director, writer and producer Brian Wild hosts a film festival centered on indie horror short films. That includes his own, “For Delia with Love.” The night begins with a pre-screening hangout and a live performance by Gentle Jones before the doors swing open for the main event. Curated horror shorts from regional and national filmmakers will be shown with Wild’s film closing out the night.

New Jersey

Tonewood 10: Island Jam

Camden County’s Tonewood Brewing Company celebrates its tenth anniversary with an inaugural music festival, blending craft beer with a full day of live music outdoors. The concert brings together jam, funk and improvisational artists, anchored by headliners Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. Other performers include LaMP, rising guitarist Grace Bowers, DJ Brownie of The Disco Biscuits and Deadtronica. Additional performances from Winderman, Colman and Kimock and a Grateful Dead tribute set from Crickets and Cicadas round out the day.

Special Events

Philly Pride Weekend

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, June 7

: Through Sunday, June 7 How much: Various prices, Pride Festival is $10

Pride Month is here, which means events and celebrations are happening over the next 30 days. But much of that is concentrated in the first week and weekend as Philly Pride 365 expands its flagship parade and — a now ticketed — festival onto the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. It includes multiple stages, live entertainment, a maker’s tent, a queer sports zone and more than 200 vendors and food options, as well as a special tribute to Patti Labelle. Here’s a partial list of parties and event schedules.

Pride Month events schedule – A list of official Pride events in Philadelphia this weekend.

Pride on the Pier Kickoff Event – Seven DJs across three stages at a large capacity party at Philly’s Liberty Point.

Delco Pride Parade – Saturday’s parade is a cornerstone of the month-long Delaware County Pride celebration.

Philly Dyke March – While it’s open to all, this is billed as a protest march centered around the city’s lesbian community.

Philly Pride Arts Festival – A month-long arts-forward event at multiple venues that includes storytelling, karaoke, opera and “Shakesqueer.”

Lavender After Hours – Saturday night party geared to Black lesbians.

Queer Pride Night Market – Sunday on South Street, free admission

Festivals Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, June 7

: Through Sunday, June 7 How much: Various prices

June may be busy with multiple large-scale events, concerts and the World Cup, but that doesn’t mean there are no festivals in the mix. And multiple events are happening around the city under the What’s Now Festival banner, which goes through July. Here are this weekend’s best fests.

What Now Arts Fest – The first year of one of Philly’s most ambitious arts festivals continues this weekend with a community theater performance at Malcolm X Park, an immersive dinner, and performances by The Crossing.

Sugar Cane Festival – Music, vendors and a dominoes tournament at Saturday’s annual North Philly fest.

Block Party at the Rail Park – The Asian Arts Initiative brings food, music vendors and a collaborative mural project to the urban oasis.

The Roxborough Spring Fest – Rescheduled to this date after a rainy forecast, but the weekend forecast looks good.

In & Out of the Garden We Go 2026

Where : Snipes Farm, 882 W. Bridge St., Morrisville, Pa.

: Snipes Farm, 882 W. Bridge St., Morrisville, Pa. When : Thursday, June 4 – Saturday, June 6, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

: Thursday, June 4 – Saturday, June 6, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. How much: $72.40 – $154; some ticket tiers are also available at the gate

Now in its 18th year, the three-day fest was inspired by regional tribute Grateful Dead tribute acts and Dead-adjacent bands. Over the years, it’s grown from a niche gathering into a highly anticipated regional tradition, known for its family-friendly atmosphere, camping options, workshops and a mix of food and artisan vendors. Muskrat Flats, Jawn of the Dead and the Kevin Rovner Band are on the bill.

Cocktails & Congress

Where : Carpenter’s Hall, 320 Chestnut St.

: Carpenter’s Hall, 320 Chestnut St. When : Fridays, June 5 – Aug. 28, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

: Fridays, June 5 – Aug. 28, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. How much: $50, includes two drinks

Imagine political discourse that’s divisive, rebellious and could upend the government. Oh, you were thinking about current events? Let’s try 1774, when the First Continental Congress crafted the democracy we’re celebrating 250 years later. Cocktails & Congress provides a dramatic reenactment inside Carpenters’ Hall, where the Constitution unfolded in real-time back then. The theater-style event blends live performance with cocktails and light fare, as costumed interpreters bring the Founding Fathers and other figures essential to the new democracy to life.

Flag Fest

Where : Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St.

: Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St. When : Friday, June 5 – Sunday, June 14

: Friday, June 5 – Sunday, June 14 How much: Free with admission, $13 – $15

A new country needed a new flag, and legend has it that Betsy Ross provided one. Spanning multiple days as part of National Flag Week and the lead-up to Flag Day next Sunday, the fest features reenactors, explores flag-making traditions and offers hands-on crafts, demonstrations and special performances in one of Philadelphia’s most historically impactful settings.

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

There are more than 1,100 handcrafted lanterns across nearly 40 all-new displays for a revamped 2026 edition of the summertime staple. This year’s highlights include a 164-foot illuminated dragon, an 85-foot “Tunnel of Champions” inspired by global sporting events, and a recreation of Independence Hall in celebration of the America250 celebration. Included with the lights are live cultural performances, a curated lineup of food and drink, acrobatics and fountain light shows. Pro tip: The festival gets busy, so buy your tix ahead of time.

American Kennel Club Celebrates USA 250

Where : Marine Parade Grounds, Philadelphia Navy Yard, 4747 N. Broad St.

: Marine Parade Grounds, Philadelphia Navy Yard, 4747 N. Broad St. When : Friday, June 5 – Sunday, June 7, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Friday, June 5 – Sunday, June 7, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free

Dogs are athletes, too, as aptly proven by the AKC on ESPN Dog Sports Series. This multi-day event showcases elite canines competing in the Diving Dogs Challenge and the Agility Premier Cup and Agility Team Challenge, where dogs race through obstacle courses testing their speed, precision and teamwork. Attendees might find a family companion via “Meet the Breeds,” which provides access to a variety of dogs, and there’s a kid-friendly zone with games and activities.

Elfreth’s Alley Day: A Neighborhood Fête

Where : Elfreth’s Alley, 126 Elfreth’s Alley

: Elfreth’s Alley, 126 Elfreth’s Alley When : Saturday, June 6, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, June 6, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. How much: $11.20 – $26.50, tickets are sold for two time slots, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Elfreth’s Alley is one of the oldest streets in the United States, dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries. The annual block party features reenactors, live music, artisan vendors and family activities, as well as an inside look at homes and the people who actually live on the street. If you want to know what it’s like living in the midst of one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions, now’s your chance to find out.

Arts & Culture

Ballet X Festival – The Four Seasons Reimagined

Where : The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When : Thursday, June 4, Friday, June 5, 7:30 p.m.

: Thursday, June 4, Friday, June 5, 7:30 p.m. How much: All tickets $25

Four choreographers, Morgann Runacre-Temple, Penny Saunders, Jamar Roberts and Trey McIntyre took on the task of reinterpreting Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” each envisioning their season as a distinct emotional and visual world. Coupled with a live original score by EDM artist Dan Deacon and put on by BalletX, this new creation is part of the Ballet X Festival, which brings together several local dance troupes to celebrate innovation, diversity and movement.

Philly Sketchfest Sketch Comedy Film Festival 2026

Philly Sketchfest 2026 starts with the 11th Annual Sketch Comedy Film Festival, which brings together short-form comedy from Philadelphia and beyond with a curated lineup of films. The program includes two blocks of shorts from creators like Septar, Grace and the Gang and Emily Van den Blink, along with special highlights such as the encore premiere of “House of Guns 3” featuring the comedy collective Incredible Dreamz. Hosted by producer Curt Riedy, the screening is the official kickoff to a multi-day festival of live shows.

Head Over Heels

Where : Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey St.

: Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey St. When : Through Thursday, June 4 – Saturday, June 13

: Through Thursday, June 4 – Saturday, June 13 How much: $25

The genre-blending jukebox musical is built around the music of the all-female ‘80s rock band The Go-Go’s. Their success as the first all-female band to write massive Billboard hits, including “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed” and “Vacation,” helped bring down barriers for women in Rock ‘n Roll. The show blends the band’s sing-along catalog and lead singer Belinda Carlisle’s solo anthem “Heaven Is a Place on Earth,” with a queer storyline of love, identity and self-discovery.

Rittenhouse Fine Arts Show

Where: Rittenhouse Square

When: Friday, June 5, Saturday, June 6, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, June 7, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

How much: Free, pay as you go

Right now, the weekend weather is looking good, so walking around Rittenhouse Square to peruse a variety of artwork in multiple disciplines, including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry and mixed media, sounds like a delightful day. For the 150 artists whose work is displayed in the open-air art gallery, it’s a chance to get more eyeballs and foot traffic, which hopefully leads to sales. The juried art show has been going on twice a year since 1928, so it sounds like it’s working.

Food & Drink

Lancaster VegFest

Where : Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster, Pa.

: Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster, Pa. When : Saturday, June 6, Sunday, June 7, noon – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, June 6, Sunday, June 7, noon – 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

This free, family-friendly festival combines vegan food from more than 100 vendors with a full lineup of activities focused on plant-based diets and sustainable wellness. Expect performances ranging from Americana-Latin artist Inca Campers to Laura Cheadle + The Girls to the blues-rock band Bushmaster. The programming includes talks on the community impact of vegan culture and chef demos from plant-based educator Halle High-Benson. Fitness offerings include community yoga, a dedicated kids’ zone and a dog-friendly park space.

Second Place Race

Where : Quig’s Pub, Plays & Players Theatre, 3rd floor, 1714 Delancey St.

: Quig’s Pub, Plays & Players Theatre, 3rd floor, 1714 Delancey St. When : Saturday, June 6, 5 p.m. – 9:30 (ish)

: Saturday, June 6, 5 p.m. – 9:30 (ish) How much: $26.50

It takes a special person to win an event, but only a truly skillful person can strategize to come in second. That’s the fun of this unique race, which rewards players and/or teams for figuring out how to lose. A bar crawl-slash-scavenger hunt that goes through several drinking establishments, it’s probably best to be 21+ and have your second-place plan figured out. Pro tip: Make sure to check out the list of supplies you need before starting out. Happy losing!

Music

A$AP Rocky and his Alter Egos: Don’t Be Dumb Tour

A$AP Rocky rolls into Philadelphia on his “Don’t Be Dumb World Tour,” marking his first headlining shows in nearly a decade in support of his 2026 album “Don’t Be Dumb.” The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with heavyweight collaborators including Brent Faiyaz, Doechii, Tyler, The Creator and Gorillaz. But don’t expect a straightforward rap show. Rocky’s bringing his alter egos like GR1M and Mr. Mayers along. We’ll assume he’s bringing partner Rihanna and their young kids Rza, Riot and Rocki, too, but it’s unlikely they’ll be part of the show, so manage your expectations accordingly.

Gershwin and Bernstein

Where : Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Thursday, June 4 – Sunday, June 7

: Thursday, June 4 – Sunday, June 7 How much: $29 and up

If you stopped to read this, you likely already know who Gershwin and Bernstein are. Under the baton of music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the 125th season of the Philadelphia Orchestra concludes with a program featuring Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F, Bernstein’s Symphony No. 1 “Jeremiah,” and the Symphonic Dances from “West Side Story.” For this concert, Hélène Grimaud handles the piano, and mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo provides the vocals.

Summer Walker Still Finally Over It: The Trilogy Tour 2026

Multiple Grammy nominee and R&B star Summer Walker stops in Philadelphia on a 19-date arena run supporting her 2025 album “Finally Over It,” her third full-length album, closing the chapter in her “Over It” trilogy. The Atlanta native features rising collaborators like Houston-born rapper Monaleo and British singer/songwriter Odeal on select dates.

21 Songwriters Philly Music Festival

Where : The Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Ave.

: The Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Ave. When : Saturday, June 6, noon – 10 p.m.

: Saturday, June 6, noon – 10 p.m. How much: Free, but donations are encouraged; register here.

Bigger Beast Records and The Fallser Club, with support from WXPN, combine forces for the inaugural festival, spotlighting both emerging and established voices in an intimate, collaborative setting. Meant as a creative incubator rather than a traditional concert, the day centers on connection by bringing artists together for workshops, mentorship and co-writing opportunities. Performers include local, regional and national artists, including Ben Arnold, Frank Viele, Sug Daniels, Jessica Smucker, Lia Menaker, Meghan Cary, Bright Kelly, Kikashima and Stephen Peter Rodgers.

Fête Galante: 18th Century Opera

Where : Cliveden of the National Trust, 6401 Germantown Ave.

: Cliveden of the National Trust, 6401 Germantown Ave. When : Saturday, June 6, 7 p.m.

: Saturday, June 6, 7 p.m. How much: $23.18 and up

Back in the 18th century, French painter Antoine Watteau created the style dubbed “fête galante,” which depicted a fantasy world of idealized love and romance, usually in aristocratic outdoor settings. Thanks to Opera on Tap Philadelphia, an intimate program featuring the music of Mozart and Handel draws from his work, reimagining it through live performance in a newly revamped historical setting.

St. Vincent Live with the Philly Pops

Where : The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When : Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m.

: Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. How much: $56 and up

Six-time Grammy Award winner St. Vincent is performing with the Philly Pops as part of her 2026 orchestral tour, a limited-run series that places her with orchestras and symphonies around the country, reworking her diverse catalog with symphonic arrangements. The tour follows her 2024 album “All Born Screaming.” St. Vincent’s career has been defined by relentless creativity, including unusual partnerships, contributions to film soundtracks, and creative collaborations across fashion, visual art and performance spaces, so changing things up is nothing new.

Loudon Wainwright III: Bryn Mawr Twilight Series

Where : The Bryn Mawr Gazebo, 9 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, Pa.

: The Bryn Mawr Gazebo, 9 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, Pa. When : Saturday, June 6, 7 p.m.

: Saturday, June 6, 7 p.m. How much: $25.88 tix can also be purchased at Ardmore Music Hall box office, 12 and younger free

The Bryn Mawr Twilight Concert Series turns the Bryn Mawr Gazebo into an intimate outdoor stage where a lineup of folk, Americana and roots bands, along with singer/songwriters, play in a chill, bring-a-chair-and-relax setting. This weekend, veteran folk artist Loudon Wainwright III, who counts TV personality Stephen Colbert as one of his biggest fans, is in concert.

Josh Groban with special guest Jennifer Hudson

Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson are hooking up, but only onstage. The power vocalists are headed to Philly on a multi-city North American tour spanning more than a dozen cities across the U.S. and Canada. This coincides with last month’s release of Groban’s “Cinematic” album, with Hudson contributing vocals to a cover of “Unchained Melody.” Between them, there are two Tonys, two Emmys, an Oscar and two Grammys, so yeah, this ought to be good.

Khalid: It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour

Where : The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When : Sunday, June 7, 7:30 p.m.

: Sunday, June 7, 7:30 p.m. How much: $58.15

Multi-platinum R&B star Khalid comes to the Mann as part of his 2026 “It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour,” after several years away from headlining. The tour, which travels across North America with Lauv joining as a featured co-performer, is in support of Khalid’s 2025 release “After the Sun Goes Down.” Known for his collaborations with pop artists including Billie Eilish, Halsey and Normani, Khalid’s already shown he’s fine with blurring the lines between R&B and pop.