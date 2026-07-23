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Nearly all health insurance companies that sell individual plans on Pennie, Pennsylvania’s Affordable Care Act marketplace, are asking for average premium increases ranging from 10.5% to as high as 41% for coverage in 2027.

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department released the rate requests Thursday.

A public comment period during which people can submit testimony on the proposals will be open through Aug. 22. The state department will review the requests and public feedback before approving final premium rates this fall.

Annual open enrollment for ACA marketplaces, when people can shop for plans and switch coverage for 2027, begins Nov. 1.

“These rates are higher than we’d hoped and reflect continued rising costs across the health care environment,” Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said in a statement. “PID’s team will be closely examining each filing to ensure rates are reasonable and justified and not charging any more than necessary to deliver promised benefits.”

The proposed double-digit premium increases come at a time when many Pennsylvanians are paying double, on average, for their health insurance coverage this year than they did last year after enhanced pandemic-era federal tax credits expired at the end of 2025.

Some residents who lost the federal subsidies, which helped them pay their monthly premiums, are now paying more than $1,000 a month to stay insured.

More than 177,000 other Pennsylvanians have canceled their ACA plans altogether in the last eight months, according to Pennie data. State insurance experts say they believe many who have dropped coverage are going uninsured because they can no longer afford to pay the monthly premiums.