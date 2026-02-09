As ACA costs climb, more Philly-area residents are dropping coverage entirely. Older adults are especially hard-hit

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Kathryn Buchovecky is counting down the days ‘til her birthday this year. The 64-year-old Delaware resident and retired schoolteacher said at this stage in her life, getting older is not usually something she’s excited about.

“Who says, ‘I can’t wait to be 65?’” she asked. “But I am having a big ‘ole party on June 1.”

June marks the month when she’ll be eligible for Medicare, a federal health insurance program for seniors. It’ll still cost money, but far less than the $2,500 a month she and her husband now pay in premiums for a bronze plan on the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

This is seven times more than she and her husband paid previously, before insurance companies raised rates and federal subsidies expired at the end of 2025.

Premium costs for the average person buying plans on ACA marketplaces have nearly doubled, but older residents are paying some of the highest prices in the market. An estimated 5 million people nationally aged 50 to 64 are facing greater insurance costs this year, according to an AARP report.

Thousands of people in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have dropped their ACA health insurance during the most recent annual open enrollment period, which ended Jan. 15 in most states, federal data shows.

Others like Buchovecky are just trying to stretch their money to hang onto coverage until they enroll in Medicare.

“We are lucky enough to have accounts where we can pull that money from,” she said, but knows many others won’t be able to cover the increased costs and have no choice but to drop their insurance altogether.

“There’s no way. Where are they going to get that money?” she asked. “I just, my heart breaks.”

There are efforts in Congress to revive the federal enhanced premium tax credits, but negotiations have come to a standstill, leaving residents to foot the bill.