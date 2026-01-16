What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Dave Roff and his wife Thea may be forced to pay $1,800 a month for her Obamacare insurance if Congress fails to extend enhanced plan subsidies that expired Dec. 31.

The Affordable Care Act open enrollment period ended this week. The sticker shock for health plans without the more generous tax credits mean some Delawareans are either choosing to pay skyrocketing premiums or go without coverage.

The Roffs said Thea was on a bronze plan last year, with a $280-a-month premium, which jumped to $450 this year. But Dave said that plan was too expensive for the limited medical access it provided. They chose a silver plan for this year that would cost $733 a month instead of $1,800 if Congress had extended the subsidies.

Dave said he was taken aback when he first saw the higher prices.

“If the subsidies aren’t extended, we’re going to have to just go without insurance coverage,” Dave said he initially thought. “And that’s a frightening feeling when you have a partner who’s going to have medical needs they need to be addressed.”

But Dave said Thea must have health insurance due to several chronic health conditions. She’s currently suffering from diabetic retinopathy, which is a complication from diabetes that damages blood vessels in the eye.

“She has to continue getting those treatments or she’ll go blind,” he said. “It’s not the kind of thing that we can play with too much. We really have to have something in place for her.”