Delaware is leading more than a dozen states asking Congress to preserve Affordable Care Act subsidies.

The ACA’s enhanced premium tax credits are set to expire at the end of 2025. The credits help people afford to buy health care insurance on the Healthcare.gov marketplace.

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer sent a letter, along with 17 other governors, to House and Senate leaders on both sides of the aisle urging them to extend the credits.

“In Delaware, thousands of our neighbors are projected to lose the subsidies that keep their health care within reach, with many unable to find a new plan at all,” Meyer said during a news conference this week. “When families are forced to choose between paying for housing, groceries or health care, our entire economy suffers right here in Delaware, in the region, and really across our country.”

According to the Urban Institute, a Washington, D.C., think tank, lowering premiums and raising the income eligibility criteria to households with an annual income over 400% of the federal poverty limit made ACA insurance more affordable. The nonprofit said that more than 21 million Americans are enrolled in a marketplace plan.

If there’s no extension, average premiums could spike by more than 75%, with rural regions seeing hikes as high as 90%, for an average increase of $700. More than 16,000 people in Delaware could lose their subsidies. About 5,000 could lose coverage altogether.

Delaware Deputy Insurance Commissioner Tanisha Merced said nearly 46,000 of the state’s more than 50,000 Affordable Care Act enrollees were supported by tax credits, totaling 92% of policyholders. The credits lowered premiums an average of $538 a month and more than $6,400 a year.

“Enhanced subsidies increased enrollment for the youngest and healthiest residents,” she said. “Losing them will adversely impact our risk pools, further increasing premiums for Delaware’s most significant cohort of enrollees, those pre-Medicare residents age 55 to 64.”