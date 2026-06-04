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Delaware state lawmakers are one step closer to passing a budget by the end of the month.

The Joint Finance Committee, known as JFC, recently finished marking up Gov. Matt Meyer’s $6.9 billion recommended budget for fiscal year 2027, which included nearly $29 million in one-time supplemental spending.

The committee added $87.4 million in general revenue to the governor’s proposed operating budget, for a total of about $7 billion, according to the state controller general’s office. It also hiked one-time spending to $146.2 million, an increase of about $117.2 million over Meyer’s supplemental allocations.

Meyer said he supports the group’s results, which raised growth of spending to 6.3%, although it’s above his vow to constrain spending growth to less than 5%.

JFC was able to add spending partly because the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council, known as DEFAC, recently projected an additional $196 million in new revenue for fiscal year 2027. After DEFAC meets again on June 15, lawmakers will file the budget and one-time supplemental bills. State lawmakers must pass a budget to send to Meyer by June 30.

While adding more money to the next year’s budget, as in previous years, the committee didn’t touch the state’s $366 million rainy day fund or the $469 million Budget Stabilization Fund.

There are philosophical differences among members of the state legislature and even the governor on what should be done when the state has additional revenue.

Meyer told reporters he believed that the state should be either refunding it to residents or spending it on them.

“I’m a strong believer that when you have additional revenue, you don’t just put it away for some day in the future,” he said. “If we’re taking money from you, the private citizen of Delaware, I think we should take it and spend it. We shouldn’t just sock it away for some future day.”

JFC Chair state Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, said the governor’s recommended budget established a strong starting place to create a bipartisan final draft. However, Paradee said that he opposed spending money the state has been putting into savings.

“Just like any family doing their financial planning at their kitchen table, you always need to have some money in reserve in case you need a new roof on the house, or your car breaks down and needs repairs,” he said. “That’s really what this is about, responsible, sustainable budgeting.”

The committee’s fiscal 2027 budget makes investments in key areas, including education, child care and workforce retention.