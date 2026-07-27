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Hope turned to shock and anger on July 1, as Delaware labor leaders, who believed they were on the cusp of passing legislation they’d spent at least a decade pushing for, saw the House chamber adjourn without considering their bill.

“Every member in attendance at our July meeting was completely enraged by the fact that we didn’t even get a floor vote,” said James Ascione, treasurer of the local chapter of the International Union of Operating Engineers.

House Democrats running for reelection this year are facing a frustrated key constituency, who are prepared to make the midterms a challenging election cycle in hopes of reshaping the chamber.

The Delaware Building and Construction Trades Council, the umbrella organization for all of the state’s trade unions, has recently aggressively moved to try to oust several House Democrats it accuses of not supporting the legislation.

“They’re just half-assed Democrats, as far as I’m concerned,” council President James Maravelias said. “We need to find somebody that’s a true champion of unions and get them in.”

Ascione sent a letter to House leaders on July 1, requesting the return of a $5,000 political donation. Speaker Melissa “Mimi” Minor-Brown has denied receiving that donation, but some say the letter could show evidence of pay to play.