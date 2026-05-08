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The legislation to begin reforms on how Delaware funds public schools cleared its first committee this week, but civil rights leaders say they are considering suing the state again if more progress isn’t made soon to provide disadvantaged students with more resources.

While this is the first major rewrite of a school funding formula created in the 1940s, The American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware sent a letter to state officials warning of potential litigation because of what it describes as years of inaction.

Delaware public and charter schools serve 142,495 students. Nearly 60% of that population are low-income, have disabilities or are multilingual learners.

The ACLU of Delaware and other education advocates sued the state in 2018, alleging that it was persistently underfunding those student groups. The parties settled in 2020.

The letter discusses the particular harms to multilingual learners, criticizing the current situation as “unacceptable and unconstitutional.”

ACLU of Delaware Educational Equity Fellow Oluwatobi Omotoso said the group is focused on the alleged constitutional violations suffered by multilingual learners because it provides an equal protection basis to file a lawsuit.

“[For] multilanguage learner students, it’s a really urgent problem,” Omotoso said. “There are students not getting education and aging out of being part of the Delaware public school system without knowing how to speak English, without learning basic mathematics, English, science, or anything.”

National test scores from 2024 show that overall student academic performance remained below prepandemic levels and the national average. But the ACLU of Delaware said in its letter that academic outcomes of multilingual learners are significantly worse than the average student, reflecting a “severely underfunded learning environment.”

A 2023 report issued as part of the court settlement by the American Institutes of Research found that Delaware needed to add $600 million to $1 billion to public schools to achieve educational equity for disadvantaged students.

Since then, civil rights and other groups have watched as state leaders grappled with the political and logistical implications of the legal action from more than a half a dozen years ago.

But the ACLU’s missive to the state complains that little has been accomplished since the AIR report was issued three years ago.

“The state has not even remotely met its ambitious goals to improve educational achievement in Delaware schools,” the letter said. “Despite the steadfast efforts of teachers, many young people do not receive an effective education due to lack of resources.”