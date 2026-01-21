What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

High-needs students in Delaware could see a massive infusion of financial support under a new school funding formula proposed by a state legislative task force.

The state House and Senate Education committees gave an update Wednesday on the Public Education Funding Commission’s overhaul of the current unit-based formula, which dates back to the 1940s.

The task force is developing a hybrid model that preserves the foundation of the original formula, but simplifies distribution and gives districts more flexibility in how the money is used. It would also include more weighted funding for low-income and multilingual learners.

Commission Chairperson state Sen. Laura Sturgeon, D-Brandywine Hundred, said students in Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and other eastern seaboard states are performing better than Delaware students.

“Those states that spend more per pupil and target more funds towards low income and multilingual learners have better outcomes, have better test scores, have better outcomes in terms of graduation rates, long-term outcomes, employment and higher education,” she said.