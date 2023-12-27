The report found the state spent nearly $17,000 per student living in high poverty. However, to adequately address the needs of a student facing high poverty, the recommended spending should have been $23,000.

For students with high disabilities, the average spending was slightly more than $18,000, but the recommended expenditure should have exceeded $24,000.

Similarly, students classified as high English language learners incurred costs nearing $16,000, whereas the recommended spending for their needs should have been $20,000.

Bensing notes that for those closely following and engaged with the issue, the problem was already apparent, and the findings simply reinforce the existing facts. He says the core issue has always revolved around funding, and adds that the system operates on a “unit-based structure.”

“The same kind of outdated thoughts about ‘money doesn’t matter’ really needs to be put aside and this report, I think, is one more documentation of peer-reviewed methodological study to say, ‘Yes money matters,’ and we have a system that is not providing enough,” he said. “If you give a quarter to someone to go buy something at the convenience store, it’s not going to be what they choose to buy. It’s just not going to be enough, and right now that’s how we’re funding our education system.”

Delaware Education Secretary Mark Holodick said the report will help state leaders figure out how to update the education funding system considered by many to be out of date.

“We have known change is needed, but we didn’t want to move forward blindly. We needed an independent deep dive into what is working elsewhere, what our own strengths and needs are, and ideas we can consider as a state to move forward,” Holodick said. “We have an opportunity to build upon the numerous initiatives and investments of the current administration, most notably Opportunity Funding, increased early childhood spending, mental health support, and significant compensation increases.”

He said cohesion and connectedness are crucial to tackle all these issues. However, two specific things have caught his attention.

“The need for transparency and for the next finance system that we have for our public schools to be understandable by all parties with calculations that aren’t quite so confusing or unnecessarily complex,” he noted. “I really like the idea of the system having much more flexibility in regard to resource use. I think that is especially important. With that said, if we’re going to add flexibility, I think we need to ensure accountability.”

While making the change in funding is largely the responsibility of legislators in the General Assembly, Holodick said there are others who also have a role to play.

“For our taxpayers in Delaware, they need to be confident that we’re transparent. We’re strategic and thoughtful about how we’re spending tax dollars and that they’re making a difference,” he said. “It’s not my decision. I think it is the decision of Delawareans, those who represent Delawareans in Leg Hall. I think the administration needs to play a role, the department, school boards, leaders in schools.”