Gov. Carney seeks ‘significant’ raise for Delaware teachers to ease shortage

With Delaware reeling from a teacher shortage, many schools relying heavily on substitutes, and at least two using contractors to teach courses online, Gov. John Carney has proposed what he calls “significant salary increases’’ to help attract and retain educators.

Declaring this week that “teaching is both really hard and really important,” Carney said his fiscal 2024 budget proposal calls for a 9% raise for public school teachers.

But that doesn’t mean their total salary would increase by that amount.

The raise Carney seeks would only be added to the state’s share of an educator’s pay, which amounts to about 70% of the total salary. The state’s 19 individual school districts and nearly two dozen charter schools foot the rest of the tab, and their boards would have to agree to a similar increase for the total raise to reach 9%.

Should lawmakers approve the plan when they pass a budget in June, here’s how the state raise would work in the Brandywine School District, where the starting pay for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree is currently $45,327 a year.

The state’s share is $30,769 and Brandywine pays $14,558.

The raise the governor seeks would add $2,769 a year to their salaries — not the $4,080 raise that would come with a full 9% increase.