Delaware school district closed after death of pro wrestler Jay Briscoe at age 38

Briscoe, whose real name was Jamin Pugh, was born in Maryland and a longtime resident of Sussex County, Delaware.

The Laurel School District is closed Wednesday due to Pugh’s death.

The district posted the following announcement to its Facebook page on Tuesday:

“Due to an unthinkable tragedy in our community this evening, the Laurel School District will be closed for tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Schools will reopen Thursday. Please keep the Pugh family in your thoughts and prayers.”

According to Sports Illustrated, Briscoe and another adult were killed in a crash in Laurel.

Two others in the car were also injured, including at least one juvenile. State police are expected to release the identities later today.

Briscoe was ROH tag team champions with his brother Mark. It was their 13th reign as champions in the promotion with which they were synonymous. The Briscoe Brothers’ first reign happened back in 2003, and Jay was on the first-ever ROH card in 2002.

“Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away,” Khan tweeted. “Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin.”