Opening Day 2024: Everything you need to know before Phillies first pitch
The Phillies will take on the Braves. The first pitch begins at 3:05 p.m.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Phillies baseball returns to South Philadelphia on Friday.
Here’s everything you need to know before first pitch against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.
What time is the game?
The first pitch begins at 3:05 p.m.
Who is pitching?
Phillies: Zack Wheeler
Braves: Spencer Strider
What’s the forecast
It’s a much brighter day with the return of sunshine. It will be a bit windy, with winds gusting 35-40mph, high 57.
Opening Day roster
The 26-man roster includes 13 pitchers (five left-handers and eight right-handers), two catchers, five infielders, four outfielders, one utility player and one designated hitter.
- Pitchers (13): Left-handers – José Alvarado, Cristopher Sánchez, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm and Ranger Suárez. Right-handers – Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Domínguez, Jeff Hoffman, Yunior Marte, Aaron Nola, Luis Ortiz, Spencer Turnbull and Zack Wheeler
- Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs
- Infielders (5): Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott and Trea Turner
- Outfielders (4): Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache and Johan Rojas
- Utility (1): Whit Merrifield
- Designated Hitter (1): Kyle Schwarber
Getting to the ballpark
Parking
A parking map can be found online. Parking for Phillies games is cashless. Methods of payment include credit/debit cards and mobile payment (Apple Pay and Google Pay). To expedite entry, pre-paid parking passes may also be purchased prior to the game.
Public transportation
SEPTA is ready for the start of the 2024 Phillies season, with extra service set for Friday’s home opener. And to accommodate fans post-game, Citadel Credit Union is sponsoring free rides home from NRG Station on the Broad Street Line.
In addition to regularly scheduled trains that run every eight minutes or less, SEPTA will run five additional express trips before the Phillies-Braves home opener, which starts at 3:05 p.m. These extra trips will run at 1:32 p.m., 1:42 p.m., 1:56 p.m., 2:08 p.m. and 2:21 p.m.
Fan lineup
10 a.m. — New Era Phillies Team Store opens. The store closes an hour before gates open and then will reopen for ticketed guests once gates open
12 p.m. — Phillies batting practice
12:35 p.m. — All gates and MLB Go-Ahead Entry lanes open. All fans receive a Phillies Scarf, courtesy of Nemours Children’s Health
New Phillies bag policy: Please be aware only clutch purses and/or fanny packs (no larger than 5″ x 7″), clear bags (no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″), medical bags and diaper bags will be permitted into Citizens Bank Park. Full details at phillies/ballpark/information/code-of-conduct
1 p.m. — Braves batting practice
2:20 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies begin
- The Phillies will make their way from Ashburn Alley onto the field during a “Parade of Athletes.” Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker will help greet the team as they enter the ballpark.
- Introductions are made for the 177th Fighter Wing of New Jersey Air National Guard Honor Guard.
- The Philadelphia Boys Choir and Chorale will perform “America the Beautiful” as members of the United States military and Philadelphia Police and Fire Departments unfurl a large American flag.
- The national anthem will be performed by Kane Kalas, son of the late Phillies Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Kalas, at his father’s statue behind Section 141.
- Ceremonial first pitches: Four-year-old Zeke, a Nemours patient from Lewes, Del., accompanied by his orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Jeanne Franzone. Plus, there will be a special Phillies first pitch.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.