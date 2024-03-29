Opening Day 2024: Everything you need to know before Phillies first pitch

Getting to the ballpark

Parking

A parking map can be found online. Parking for Phillies games is cashless. Methods of payment include credit/debit cards and mobile payment (Apple Pay and Google Pay). To expedite entry, pre-paid parking passes may also be purchased prior to the game.

Public transportation

SEPTA is ready for the start of the 2024 Phillies season, with extra service set for Friday’s home opener. And to accommodate fans post-game, Citadel Credit Union is sponsoring free rides home from NRG Station on the Broad Street Line.

In addition to regularly scheduled trains that run every eight minutes or less, SEPTA will run five additional express trips before the Phillies-Braves home opener, which starts at 3:05 p.m. These extra trips will run at 1:32 p.m., 1:42 p.m., 1:56 p.m., 2:08 p.m. and 2:21 p.m.

Fan lineup

10 a.m. — New Era Phillies Team Store opens. The store closes an hour before gates open and then will reopen for ticketed guests once gates open

12 p.m. — Phillies batting practice

12:35 p.m. — All gates and MLB Go-Ahead Entry lanes open. All fans receive a Phillies Scarf, courtesy of Nemours Children’s Health

New Phillies bag policy: Please be aware only clutch purses and/or fanny packs (no larger than 5″ x 7″), clear bags (no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″), medical bags and diaper bags will be permitted into Citizens Bank Park. Full details at phillies/ballpark/information/code-of-conduct

1 p.m. — Braves batting practice

2:20 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies begin

The Phillies will make their way from Ashburn Alley onto the field during a “Parade of Athletes.” Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker will help greet the team as they enter the ballpark.

Introductions are made for the 177th Fighter Wing of New Jersey Air National Guard Honor Guard.

The Philadelphia Boys Choir and Chorale will perform “America the Beautiful” as members of the United States military and Philadelphia Police and Fire Departments unfurl a large American flag.

The national anthem will be performed by Kane Kalas, son of the late Phillies Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Kalas, at his father’s statue behind Section 141.