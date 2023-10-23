City of Philadelphia prepares for possible celebration in anticipation of Phillies NLCS win

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Phillies magic is alive and well. It has consumed the city of Philadelphia.

Sunday morning, city crews were working to place barricades around City Hall as officials prepare for a large celebratory party.

Poles will be greased sometime before the game.

It’s just some of the protocols and security measures in place to control large crowds in anticipation of a Phillies NLCS win.

“It shows the passion. If you’re from Philadelphia, you automatically have passion, can’t spell ‘passion’ without a P, can’t spell Philadelphia without a P,” said Roger Baker of Northeast Philadelphia.