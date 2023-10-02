The Phillies are set to take on the Marlins in the Wild Card Series. Here’s what you need to know

Other Need-to-Know Information

Bag Policy – Guests are prohibited from bringing bags, including backpacks, to the ballpark. Only clutch purses (no larger than 5″ x 7″), fanny packs, medical bags, drawstring bags, clear or solid tote bags, and diaper bags will be permitted. Medical bags, tote bags, and diaper bags can be no larger than 16″ x 16″ x 8″ and will be subject to inspection upon entry in accordance with Major League Baseball security regulations. Guests may discard or return the prohibited items to their vehicle or store them in a locker on Citizens Bank Way ($10 fee).

Access Tickets & More – Use the free MLB Ballpark app as your guide to Citizens Bank Park to access tickets, forward to friends, use the interactive concourse maps, and enjoy games.

Opt-in for MLB’s Go-Ahead Entry – Allows ticket holders who opt in for the service the ability to enter the ballpark at the First Base and Left Field Gates at full walking speed without stopping.

Parking Lots – Parking for Phillies games is cashless. Methods of payment include credit/debit cards and mobile payment (Apple Pay and Google Pay). To expedite entry, pre-paid parking passes may also be purchased prior to the game. Tailgating lots (M, N & O) will open 5 hours prior to the first pitch and non-tailgating lots will open 3 hours prior.

Uber RideShare Lot – Lot T is designated for Uber RideShare for all Citizens Bank Park and Wells Fargo Center events. Fans should exit the Third Base Gate and walk along Pattison Avenue toward Broad Street to enter the lot and request a vehicle, which will meet each rider in the designated area.

Parking – Please click here for a parking map. Parking for Phillies games is cashless. Methods of payment include credit/debit cards and mobile payment (Apple Pay and Google Pay). To expedite entry, pre-paid parking passes may also be purchased prior to the game.

Public Transportation – Transit services are also available; for a SEPTA schedule, please visit www.septa.org.

Traffic – Log on to www.511pa.com, www.511nj.org, or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions.

Stay Informed! – Follow @PhilliesCBP on X and like the official Citizens Bank Park Facebook page.

