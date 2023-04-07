What to know ahead of Philadelphia Phillies home opener against the Cincinnati Reds

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

It is the day we’ve been waiting for: the Philadelphia Phillies home opener against the Cincinnati Reds!

The game, originally scheduled for Thursday, will get underway at 3:05 p.m.

New food and a gigantic new videoboard are just some of the things fans can expect at the home opener.

Here’s everything you should know ahead of first pitch:

When do gates open?

All gates will open at 12:35 p.m. Pregame festivities will begin at approximately 2:15 p.m.

What about parking?

Tickets and parking (if applicable) for the April 6 game will be valid for admission on April 7.

SEPTA running extra service

SEPTA is helping baseball fans slide into Citizens Bank Park with extra service on the Broad Street Line.

SEPTA will have extra trains on deck to supplement regular service to NRG Station with four express trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center at 1:40 p.m.; 1:50 p.m.; 2 p.m. and 2:10 p.m. for the 3:05 p.m. start.

State-of-the-art PhanaVision is large!

The Phillies unveiled their new state-of-the-art Phanavision scoreboard. It’s 77% larger than the old one. It’s 152 feet wide by 86 feet tall — the third largest in the MLB.

“This new scoreboard got me pumped when they were playing the bass and it was real loud,” said former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel. “I can’t imagine once they fill this ballpark up on Opening Day and they turn this music up, and that noise, it’s gonna be unreal.”