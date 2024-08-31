The Middle Thorofare Bridge in Lower Township, New Jersey, was shut down Friday night after it was hit by a boat, according to police.

Witnesses say a boat struck the bridge around 9:30 p.m. One man was waiting to cross over from the Cape May side when he says it looked like the boat lost power and then struck the bridge.

Further details on the incident have not been released but Wildwood Crest police say the bridge will be closed until at least 8 a.m.

Videos shared on social media showed the vessel being removed late Friday night.

Officials say a 90′ commercial fishing vessel lost power and struck the bridge. It became pinned to the north side of the bridge. That vessel has since been towed away and no crewmembers were injured.

The bridge was reopened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning following a thorough inspection. All operations have resumed.

The bridge recently reopened after it was shut down for two weeks due to a mechanical issue.

The bridge connects Lower Township’s Diamond Beach and Wildwood Crest to Cape May.