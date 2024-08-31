Middle Thorofare Bridge reopens in Lower Township after being hit by boat

The bridge connects Lower Township's Diamond Beach and Wildwood Crest to Cape May.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • August 31, 2024
Boat strikes the Middle Thorofare Bridge

An image shared with Action News captured the vessel that struck the Middle Thorofare Bridge on Aug. 30, 2024. (6abc)

The Middle Thorofare Bridge in Lower Township, New Jersey, was shut down Friday night after it was hit by a boat, according to police.

Witnesses say a boat struck the bridge around 9:30 p.m. One man was waiting to cross over from the Cape May side when he says it looked like the boat lost power and then struck the bridge.

Further details on the incident have not been released but Wildwood Crest police say the bridge will be closed until at least 8 a.m.

Videos shared on social media showed the vessel being removed late Friday night.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Officials say a 90′ commercial fishing vessel lost power and struck the bridge. It became pinned to the north side of the bridge. That vessel has since been towed away and no crewmembers were injured.

The bridge was reopened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning following a thorough inspection. All operations have resumed.
The bridge recently reopened after it was shut down for two weeks due to a mechanical issue.

The bridge connects Lower Township’s Diamond Beach and Wildwood Crest to Cape May.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate