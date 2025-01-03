N.J. State Police seeks public’s help to identify a body found in a dumped refrigerator in Cape May County

The tattooed body of a woman was found in a refrigerator in a Cape May County, N.J. forest. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying her.

New Jersey State Police cars parked on the side of the street.

File photo: New Jersey State Police cars parked on West State Street, Trenton, outside the capitol complex. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Authorities in New Jersey are asking for the public’s help in identifying a body recovered in Belleplain State Forest in Dennis Township, Cape May County.

According to State Police, on Dec. 22, troopers discovered the body believed to be of a Caucasian or a Hispanic woman, approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall, inside a refrigerator that was dumped in the woods. The body has two tattoos: a koi fish on the upper right portion of the back and a rose on the left ribs, extending from the chest to the hip.

Body of an unidentified woman found
The body of an unidentified woman found in Cape May County has two tattoos. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the deceased. (New Jersey State Police)

Police would not comment on what led them to the body, but said they found a yoga mat and necklace at the scene.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at 609-861-5698, or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, ext. 3480. Anonymous tips are welcome.

