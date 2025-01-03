From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Authorities in New Jersey are asking for the public’s help in identifying a body recovered in Belleplain State Forest in Dennis Township, Cape May County.

According to State Police, on Dec. 22, troopers discovered the body believed to be of a Caucasian or a Hispanic woman, approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall, inside a refrigerator that was dumped in the woods. The body has two tattoos: a koi fish on the upper right portion of the back and a rose on the left ribs, extending from the chest to the hip.

Police would not comment on what led them to the body, but said they found a yoga mat and necklace at the scene.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at 609-861-5698, or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, ext. 3480. Anonymous tips are welcome.