How to drive Philly’s newest roundabout

The city of Philadelphia is nearing completion of its latest traffic calming effort — a new roundabout.

The Penrose Roundabout in South Philly is set to finish on budget and six months ahead of schedule, said Christopher Young, communications manager of the Philadelphia Department of Streets. It replaces a large and complex intersection at Moyamensing, Penrose and Packer avenues.

“The intersection was basically the size of Citizens Bank Park,” said John Boyle, research director for Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

Boyle said he was impressed by how quickly the temporary roundabout design at the outset of construction changed the traffic pattern.

“The reaction was immediate because people found that this crazy intersection [had] suddenly been tamed,” Boyle said.

The intersection was along the city’s “High Injury Network” of dangerous roads, according to Young, part of Vision Zero Philadelphia’s effort to target streets where a majority of traffic crashes occur in the city.

Traffic safety data and experts widely agree that roundabouts are more efficient and far safer than traditional intersections because they reduce speeds, but allow for continuous movement.

