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As the official start of summer draws near, movie buffs can rejoice over a stacked season of action, comedy and drama. “The Odyssey” is highly anticipated, but there are other titles worth seeing. Here are the top spots to catch a movie in Philadelphia, as well as a few of the flicks you don’t want to miss this summer.

Where to see a movie in Philadelphia

June

‘Jackass: Best and Last’: June 26

Johnny Knoxville, fresh off hosting the return of “Fear Factor,” is back with the fifth — and final — “Jackass” installment.

Although included in the trailer, Brandon “Bam” Margera is not involved in the latest film.

The “Jackass” family has local ties that include Ryan Dunn, who died in a car crash in 2011 in West Goshen Township, Chester County.

Fans of the franchise can look forward to meeting one new member of the “Jackass” family — a robot.

“I would like to introduce you to our new cast member … Larry!” Knoxville says in the trailer before Larry hits Knoxville in the groin.

‘The Invite’: June 26

A new film from director Olivia Wilde starts with a simple concept: A married couple invites their neighbors over for dinner. What’s the worst that could happen? Starring Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, Edward Norton and Wilde, the trailer leaves much to ponder. Is this a comedy? A potential horror movie? Something mysterious is afoot.

“It’s the sort of one-location, star-driven ensemble piece that could have merely been a theatrical exercise, and somehow manages to avoid being either stagy or stodgy,” David Fear wrote in Rolling Stone.

The movie currently has a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Supergirl’: June 26

Milly Alock, of “House of the Dragon” and the Netflix series “Sirens,” stars as Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, embarking on an interstellar journey with a surprising accomplice.

“I have no people,” Zor-El says in the trailer. But she does have a cute dog named Krypto. “Home is wherever you are, buddy.”

Jason Momoa, Emily Beecham and Eve Ridley also star.