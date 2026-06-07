The top movies to see this summer and where to catch them in Philadelphia
Moviegoers have a lot to look forward to this summer, from Christopher Nolan’s epic version of “The Odyssey” to a live action “Moana.”
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As the official start of summer draws near, movie buffs can rejoice over a stacked season of action, comedy and drama. “The Odyssey” is highly anticipated, but there are other titles worth seeing. Here are the top spots to catch a movie in Philadelphia, as well as a few of the flicks you don’t want to miss this summer.
Where to see a movie in Philadelphia
- AMC Fashion District 8
1001 Market St., Suite 3050
- Landmark’s Ritz Five
214 Walnut St.
- Philadelphia Film Society Center
1412 Chestnut St.
- Philadelphia Film Society Bourse
400 Ranstead St.
- Philadelphia Film Society East
125 S. Second St.
- Cinemark University City Penn 6
4012 Walnut St.
- AMC Broadstreet 7
1600 N. Broad St.
June
‘Jackass: Best and Last’: June 26
Johnny Knoxville, fresh off hosting the return of “Fear Factor,” is back with the fifth — and final — “Jackass” installment.
Although included in the trailer, Brandon “Bam” Margera is not involved in the latest film.
The “Jackass” family has local ties that include Ryan Dunn, who died in a car crash in 2011 in West Goshen Township, Chester County.
Fans of the franchise can look forward to meeting one new member of the “Jackass” family — a robot.
“I would like to introduce you to our new cast member … Larry!” Knoxville says in the trailer before Larry hits Knoxville in the groin.
‘The Invite’: June 26
A new film from director Olivia Wilde starts with a simple concept: A married couple invites their neighbors over for dinner. What’s the worst that could happen? Starring Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, Edward Norton and Wilde, the trailer leaves much to ponder. Is this a comedy? A potential horror movie? Something mysterious is afoot.
“It’s the sort of one-location, star-driven ensemble piece that could have merely been a theatrical exercise, and somehow manages to avoid being either stagy or stodgy,” David Fear wrote in Rolling Stone.
The movie currently has a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
‘Supergirl’: June 26
Milly Alock, of “House of the Dragon” and the Netflix series “Sirens,” stars as Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, embarking on an interstellar journey with a surprising accomplice.
“I have no people,” Zor-El says in the trailer. But she does have a cute dog named Krypto. “Home is wherever you are, buddy.”
Jason Momoa, Emily Beecham and Eve Ridley also star.
July
‘Moana’: July 10
For a kid-friendly choice, a live-action version of the Disney favorite is coming to theaters in July. The animated “Moana” (2016) was nominated for two Academy Awards.
The new film stars Catherine Laga’aia as the titular Moana and Dwayne Johnson as Maui. Laga’aia, 19, is making her film debut.
‘The Odyssey’: July 17
Director Christopher Nolan is back for his latest film in what might be the most anticipated release of the summer. With a star-studded cast that includes Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Tom Holland and many more, moviegoers will be in for an exciting ride.
Based on Homer’s epic poem “The Odyssey,” Nolan’s film follows Odysseus, played by Damon, as he journeys home after the Trojan War.
Film buffs may remember the popcorn flick “Troy” (2004), loosely based on Homer’s “Iliad,” focusing on Achilles (Brad Pitt) and Prince Hector (Eric Bana) in the Trojan War. Sean Bean starred as Odysseus in a supporting role.
‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’: July 31
Holland and Zendaya have multiple movies coming out this summer, including their fourth Spider-Man project together. The superhero cast also includes Sadie Sink and Michael Mando, the latter of whom was made famous by his role as Nacho in “Better Call Saul.”
Longtime fans of the franchise might remember the early 2000s era with Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and Spider-Man, which also starred Kirsten Dunst and James Franco. That franchise included only three films, though Maguire returned for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in 2021.
August
‘Don’t Say Good Luck’: Aug. 14
For those who prefer to watch a movie from the comfort of their couch instead of in a theater, a new musical teen drama is coming to Netflix in August. “Don’t Say Good Luck” follows Sunny Sandler, daughter of Adam Sandler, as a theater kid getting ready to perform in a high school musical. Family drama ensues.
Melanie Lynskey and Steve Buscemi also star in the film, directed by Julia Hart. A trailer has not yet been released.
‘Spa Weekend’: Aug. 21
Looking to turn your brain off? For something that’s also a little lighter, “Spa Weekend” looks to be a barrel of laughs as three best friends take a luxurious weekend in Palm Springs. A fourth “trainwreck” friend joins the trio, and then the chaos begins.
Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Michelle Buteau and Anna Faris star in this comedy.
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