Will Smith wins lead acting trophy at U.K.’s BAFTAs

Scanlan was a surprise best-actress winner, beating contenders including Lady Gaga to win for “After Love,” a first feature by Aleem Khan about a woman who makes a life-changing discovery after her husband’s death.

“Some stories have surprise endings don’t they?” said a disbelieving Scanlan.

Scanlan, best known as a star of satirical TV political comedy “The Thick of It,” said the prize would open doors.

“I hope I get a really exciting, chunky short film and also a Bond audition,” she said.

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical “Belfast,” the story of a childhood overshadowed by Northern Ireland’s violent “Troubles,” was named best British film.

Ariana DeBose was named best supporting actress for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s lavish musical “West Side Story.” The supporting actor prize went to Kotsur for “CODA,” in which he plays the deaf father of a hearing daughter.

“Have you considered maybe a deaf James Bond?” he asked in his speech, delivered in sign language.

Lashana Lynch, who made a splash as a double-0 agent in Bond thriller “No Time To Die,” took the rising star award, the only category chosen by public vote. She thanked “the women of this country who taught me what it is to be in this industry as a dark-skinned woman. I thank you for laying the foundation for people like me.”

“No Time to Die” also won the prize for best editing.

Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Oscar-nominated drama “Drive My Car” was named best film not in English. “Encanto,” the story of a Colombian clan with magical powers, was named best animated feature, and 1960s Harlem music extravaganza “Summer of Soul” won the best documentary prize.

Sian Heder won the adapted screenplay prize for “CODA.” Best original screenplay went to Paul Thomas Anderson for coming-of-age story “Licorice Pizza.”

The British awards are usually held a week or two before the Academy Awards and have become an important awards-season staging post. This year’s Oscars take place March 27.

The British film academy has expanded its voting membership and shaken up its rules in recent years in an attempt to address a glaring lack of diversity in the nominations. In 2020, no women were nominated as best director for a seventh consecutive year, and all 20 nominees in the lead and supporting performer categories were white.

Majumdar said this year’s more diverse field showed that “change has come.” But the celebration of cinema was subdued, with many attendees reflecting on the war raging on the other side of Europe.

Cumberbatch wore a lapel badge in the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag. He said it was to oppose the “megalomaniac” Russian President Vladimir Putin “raining down terror” on Ukraine.

“It’s a very scary and sad time,” he said on the red carpet. “Although this is a gesture, and people can say it’s hollow, it’s just something I can do tonight” — along with pressuring British politicians to take in more refugees from the war.

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, director of animated feature “Flee,” the story of an Afghan refugee, said it was “surreal” to be at an awards show when “the world is burning.”

But he said images of the millions driven from their homes in Ukraine underscored the message that “these stories need to be told.”