Today, global superstar Will Smith launched an international book tour from a small Black-owned bookstore in his hometown.

The memoir is titled “Will,” and the very first stop was a small bookstore on Girard Avenue in Fishtown: Harriett’s. About a hundred people waited for him to arrive, listening to a DJ spin old-school hip-hop on the sidewalk.

“It feels amazing to be here, where he grew up in his hometown. It’s only right to do it up like that,” said Joshua Rodriguez, who came down from New York for the opportunity to see one of his idols.

He dressed the part, as though he’d walked right off the set of Smith’s 1990s sitcom “The Prince of Bel Air”: a neon pink baseball hat cocked sideways, mismatched Air Jordan shoes, and a necktie over a t-shirt with a cartoon of Will Smith playing basketball.

“I’m very excited, you just don’t know,” he said. “The adrenaline right now.”

Rodriguez had a ticket to the Met on North Broad Street later that night, where Smith joined fellow rapper-turned-actor Queen Latifah for an onstage interview, “Will Smith: an Evening of Stories and Friends.” He came down early, in order to be at Harriett’s and maximize his visit to Philly.

Harriett’s is a Black-owned shop specializing in books by and about Black women, but for the next week the store will only carry one book.

“The only book for sale in our shop for the next few days is Will’s book,” said owner Jeannine A. Cook. “Our bookshop was only six weeks old when the pandemic hit. Right? For somebody like that to come in and make sure that a Black woman-owned bookshop is doing well and thriving, it means a whole lot to us.”